Trade Strategy For SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, And TSLA

Good Morning Traders!

Today's economic calendar for Tuesday remains relatively light, with the primary focus coming later in the afternoon. Markets will be watching the 20 Year Bond Auction at 1:00PM ET, followed by the release of the April FOMC Meeting Minutes at 2:00PM ET. Traders will be looking for additional insight into the Federal Reserve's stance on inflation, growth, and the future path of interest rates.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently trading around 736.25 as markets continue consolidating ahead of major catalysts later this week. If buyers defend this level early, a move toward 741.50 may develop, followed by 746.75 if momentum builds into the afternoon. Sustained strength above 752.00 would signal continued upside expansion driven by strong positioning and optimism around tech earnings.

If SPY loses 736.25 with conviction, sellers may press into 731.25. A breakdown there could expose 726.25, and continued weakness may bring the 721.25 region into focus. Expect markets to remain somewhat rangebound ahead of NVDA earnings.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is currently trading around 701.75 and remains strong despite recent consolidation in large cap tech. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 708.25 may develop, followed by 714.75 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 721.25 would indicate renewed upside leadership in growth stocks.

If 701.75 fails to hold, sellers may drive price toward 696.00. A deeper breakdown could expose 690.25, and continued weakness may bring the 684.50 region into play. Watch semiconductors closely for direction.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

AAPL is currently trading around 296.25 and continuing to hold strong structure near the 300 level. If buyers defend this pivot, price may rotate toward 301.00, followed by 305.75 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 310.50 would indicate continued institutional demand and bullish continuation.

If 296.25 breaks lower, sellers may test 291.75 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 287.25, and deeper weakness may bring the 282.75 region into focus.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

MSFT is currently trading around 426.25 and continuing to show relative strength among mega caps. If buyers defend this pivot, price may push toward 432.25, followed by 438.25 if momentum builds. A sustained move above 444.25 would signal continued upside continuation.

If 426.25 fails to hold, sellers may press into 421.25. A deeper pullback could test 416.25, and continued weakness may bring the 411.25 region into play.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVDA is currently trading around 220.75 as traders continue positioning ahead of Wednesday's earnings release. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 227.50 may develop, followed by 234.25 if momentum accelerates into earnings. Sustained trade above 241.00 would indicate continued aggressive upside expansion.

If 220.75 fails to hold, sellers may test 214.75 quickly. Continued downside could extend into 208.75, and deeper weakness may bring the 202.75 region into focus. Expect elevated volatility ahead of the earnings catalyst.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

GOOGL is currently trading around 398.75 and maintaining strong upside structure after recent momentum. If buyers defend this level, price may rotate toward 405.50, followed by 412.25 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 419.00 would indicate continued upside participation.

If 398.75 fails to hold, sellers may guide price toward 392.75. A breakdown there could expose 386.75, and continued weakness may bring the 380.75 region into play.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

META is currently trading around 609.50 and continuing to stabilize after recent weakness. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 616.75 may develop, followed by 624.00 if momentum rebuilds. Sustained strength above 631.25 would indicate stronger recovery participation.

If 609.50 breaks lower, sellers may guide price toward 602.50. A deeper pullback could test 595.50, and continued weakness may bring the 588.50 region into focus.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

TSLA is currently trading around 406.00 and continuing to consolidate after recent volatility. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 414.50 may develop, followed by 423.00 if momentum rebuilds. Sustained strength above 431.50 would indicate stronger upside participation.

If 406.00 fails to hold, sellers may test 397.50 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 389.00, and deeper weakness may bring the 380.50 region into play.

Final Word: Good luck and trade safely!

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.