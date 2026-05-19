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AI Anndy
May 19, 2026 10:16 AM 8 min read

The Automation Paradox: Why Replacing Humans With AI Is An Economic Suicide Pact

Automator's Paradox

The AI Layoff Trap

Recirculation, Not Replacement

The Choice

image credit: Author

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.

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