Elon Musk Loses OpenAI Lawsuit-What The Trial Revealed About AI Investing

What the Jury Actually Decided

The nine-member advisory jury reached a unanimous decision. Elon filed his lawsuit too late, missing the three-year statute of limitations. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers accepted the verdict immediately. She noted the evidence strongly supported the jury’s finding. In fact, she was prepared to dismiss the case on the spot.

Microsoft's $228 Billion Stake Is Secure

The verdict carries immediate and concrete balance sheet implications for Microsoft. The company maintains a 26.79% fully diluted economic stake in OpenAI. Following OpenAI's $852 billion valuation established during its February 2026 funding round, that holding is now worth roughly $228.3 billion, accounting for approximately 8% of Microsoft's total market capitalization.

The OpenAI IPO Path Is Now Clearer

A loss for OpenAI in this trial would have forced the company to address major governance and structural questions mid-roadshow. Instead, the verdict preserves the status quo entirely. OpenAI retains its for-profit structure, its leadership team, and its commercial partnerships intact. The path to listing is now legally unobstructed.

Notably, the verdict arrives just days before SpaceX is expected to disclose its own IPO prospectus publicly. That timing sets up what could be the most consequential back-to-back capital markets period in the history of the technology sector.

What the Trial Revealed About AI Investing

Beyond the verdict, the three-week trial produced financial disclosures that matter for every investor watching the AI sector. OpenAI's 35x forward revenue multiple compares directly to Nvidia's roughly 25x forward multiple, according to analysis from TECHi. That premium reflects OpenAI's growth trajectory but also introduces meaningful risk if AI spending cycles moderate before the company achieves profitability.

The Appeal Risk and What Comes Next

The dismissal is not necessarily the final word. Elon's attorney told the court that the legal team is preserving its right to appeal. However, Judge Gonzalez Rogers suggested that appeal may face serious headwinds, because whether the statute of limitations expired before Elon sued was a factual determination made by the jury, not a question of law that appeals courts routinely overturn.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.