Meta's 8,000 Job Cuts To Foot The $145B AI Bill

Record Profits Did Not Stop the Cuts

Meta raised its 2026 capital expenditure forecast to between $125 billion and $145 billion, citing higher component pricing and additional data center costs. The company also added $107 billion in contractual commitments in a single quarter for cloud and infrastructure deals. In short, those 8,000 jobs are not disappearing because Meta is in trouble. They are disappearing because they are, in management's own words, an offset for the AI bill.

Wall Street Is Not Entirely Sold

Despite the bullish guidance, the stock tells a more complicated story. META has fallen roughly 6% over the past year and sits more than 22% below its 52-week high of $796.25, reached in August 2025, underperforming most of its megacap peers. That underperformance is notable. Meta is posting record earnings, spending at historically aggressive levels on AI infrastructure, and yet the market is still discounting the stock relative to peers.

The Internal Reality Is Grimmer Than the Earnings Call

Beyond the financial model, there is a human story that carries market implications. According to Wired, which interviewed more than a dozen current and former Meta employees, the mood inside one of Silicon Valley's most profitable companies is grim. One Instagram employee noted that everyone is unhappy, with only executives exempt from the discontent.

Meta is concentrating compensation at the very top of the AI talent pyramid while reducing pay for the broader workforce. That is a deliberate strategic choice. It is also a potential attrition risk for the middle-tier engineers who build and maintain the products that generate Meta's advertising revenue.

The Zuckerberg Playbook Has Changed

Importantly, the tone this time is nothing like 2022. Meta told employees the reductions are all part of a continued effort to run the company more efficiently and to offset the substantial investments it is making. There is no apology in that language. In 2022, CEO Mark Zuckerberg called the overhiring a mistake he took personal responsibility for. Now, the layoffs are a feature of the strategy, not an admission of error.

What Investors Should Watch

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.