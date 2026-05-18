Semi And Options Mania Collide With Bond Rout Ahead Of Earnings From Nvidia, Home Depot, Walmart

Important Earnings Ahead

Please click here for an enlarged chart of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) which represents the benchmark stock market index S&P 500 (SPX).

Note the following:

China

China is important because it is the world's second largest economy. China's economy is weakening.

Retail sales for April were up 0.2% year-over-year vs. 2.0% consensus.

Industrial output was up 4.1% year-over-year vs. 5.9% consensus.

Japan

Japan is important because in the carry trade funds have borrowed hundreds of billions of dollars in Japan and invested in the U.S., primarily in the AI trade. Earlier today, the yield on 10 year Japanese Government Bonds rose to 2.8%, the highest level in 29 years.

Magnificent Seven Money Flows

Most portfolios are now heavily concentrated in the Mag 7 stocks. For this reason, it is important to pay attention to early money flows in the Mag 7 stocks on a daily basis.

In the early trade, money flows are positive in NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) .

In the early trade, money flows are mixed in S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) .

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Depot (BTM) is the largest operator of bitcoin (BTC.USD) ATMs in North America. Bitcoin Depot has filed for bankruptcy blaming regulations.

Bitcoin is range bound.

What To Do Now

Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions and add tactical positions based on signals.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.