Extra Space Storage's 4.3% Debt Cost Is The Quiet Story Behind Its 93% Fixed Stack

The Stability Case

The first clock most analysis reads is coverage — and EXR’s coverage reads steady. Core FFO of $2.04 per share against a $1.62 dividend leaves a visible cushion, and the company reaffirmed its $8.05–$8.35 full-year core FFO outlook unchanged from February. Same-store revenue rose 1.7% and same-store NOI rose 1.2%, both ahead of internal projections, with ending same-store occupancy at 93.0%.

For a self-storage REIT carrying a debt load in the low-$13 billion range, that combination — high effective fixed-rate mix, a 4.3% blended cost locked from a lower-rate window, and a maturity wall that is staggered rather than concentrated — is the buffer working as designed. The coupon is being paid by a cost structure that has not yet been forced to reprice.

Where Caution Is Warranted

The caution is not in the buffer’s current width — it is in what the buffer is measured against. A 4.3% weighted-average rate is a legacy number. It reflects debt issued into a funding environment that no longer exists at that price. Each maturity that rolls is a step toward the current cost of capital, not a continuation of the old one.

What Would Shift The Narrative

The narrative shifts if the maturity schedule stops being a slow drift and becomes a visible step. The relevant question is not whether EXR can refinance — an investment-grade storage REIT with bond-market access and $2 billion of revolver capacity can. The question is the spread at which it clears, and how much of the current 4.3% blended rate survives each refinancing event.

What I’d Watch

This is not a prediction — structural assessment.

Sources: Extra Space Storage Q1 2026 earnings release and 8-K (filed April 2026); EXR Q1 2026 supplemental financial information (Investor Relations); EXR Q1 2026 earnings call transcript (April 2026); Moody’s and S&P issuer ratings as disclosed in company filings.

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