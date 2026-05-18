Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
May 18, 2026 9:10 AM 5 min read

Extra Space Storage's 4.3% Debt Cost Is The Quiet Story Behind Its 93% Fixed Stack

The Stability Case

The first clock most analysis reads is coverage — and EXR’s coverage reads steady. Core FFO of $2.04 per share against a $1.62 dividend leaves a visible cushion, and the company reaffirmed its $8.05–$8.35 full-year core FFO outlook unchanged from February. Same-store revenue rose 1.7% and same-store NOI rose 1.2%, both ahead of internal projections, with ending same-store occupancy at 93.0%.

For a self-storage REIT carrying a debt load in the low-$13 billion range, that combination — high effective fixed-rate mix, a 4.3% blended cost locked from a lower-rate window, and a maturity wall that is staggered rather than concentrated — is the buffer working as designed. The coupon is being paid by a cost structure that has not yet been forced to reprice.

Where Caution Is Warranted

The caution is not in the buffer’s current width — it is in what the buffer is measured against. A 4.3% weighted-average rate is a legacy number. It reflects debt issued into a funding environment that no longer exists at that price. Each maturity that rolls is a step toward the current cost of capital, not a continuation of the old one.

What Would Shift The Narrative

The narrative shifts if the maturity schedule stops being a slow drift and becomes a visible step. The relevant question is not whether EXR can refinance — an investment-grade storage REIT with bond-market access and $2 billion of revolver capacity can. The question is the spread at which it clears, and how much of the current 4.3% blended rate survives each refinancing event.

What I’d Watch

This is not a prediction — structural assessment.

Sources: Extra Space Storage Q1 2026 earnings release and 8-K (filed April 2026); EXR Q1 2026 supplemental financial information (Investor Relations); EXR Q1 2026 earnings call transcript (April 2026); Moody’s and S&P issuer ratings as disclosed in company filings.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved