Trade Strategy For SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, And TSLA

Good Morning Traders!

Fed commentary remains active with remarks from interim Atlanta Fed President Cheryl Venable and later commentary from Austan Goolsbee. However, the primary market focus this week will likely center around NVDA earnings on Wednesday after the bell, which could significantly impact broader tech and market sentiment. Expect a more technically driven session today as traders begin positioning ahead of that major catalyst.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently trading around 737.50 as markets begin the week consolidating near highs ahead of a major earnings catalyst from NVDA later this week. If buyers defend this level early, a move toward 742.75 may develop, followed by 748.00 if momentum builds into the afternoon. Sustained strength above 753.25 would signal continued upside expansion fueled by strong positioning and tech leadership.

If SPY loses 737.50 with conviction, sellers may press into 732.50. A breakdown there could expose 727.50, and continued weakness may bring the 722.50 region into focus. Expect a more technically driven session with lighter macro catalysts.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is currently trading around 707.75 and continues to show strength despite recent consolidation. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 714.25 may develop, followed by 720.75 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 727.25 would indicate continued upside leadership in growth stocks.

If 707.75 fails to hold, sellers may drive price toward 702.00. A deeper breakdown could expose 696.25, and continued weakness may bring the 690.50 region into play. NVDA remains the key focus for tech traders this week.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

AAPL is currently trading around 298.75 and continuing to hold strong upside structure near the key 300 level. If buyers defend this pivot, price may rotate toward 303.50, followed by 308.25 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 313.00 would indicate continued institutional demand.

If 298.75 breaks lower, sellers may test 294.25 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 289.75, and deeper weakness may bring the 285.25 region into focus.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

MSFT is currently trading around 419.25 and continuing to show steady upside momentum. If buyers defend this pivot, price may push toward 425.00, followed by 430.75 if momentum builds. A sustained move above 436.50 would signal renewed upside continuation in large cap tech.

If 419.25 fails to hold, sellers may press into 414.25. A deeper pullback could test 409.25, and continued weakness may bring the 404.25 region into play.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVDA is currently trading around 227.75 as traders continue positioning ahead of Wednesday's earnings release. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 234.50 may develop, followed by 241.25 if momentum accelerates into earnings. Sustained trade above 248.00 would indicate continued aggressive upside expansion.

If 227.75 fails to hold, sellers may test 221.75 quickly. Continued downside could extend into 215.75, and deeper weakness may bring the 209.75 region into focus. Expect elevated volatility ahead of earnings.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

GOOGL is currently trading around 394.75 and continuing to consolidate after recent strength. If buyers defend this level, price may rotate toward 401.25, followed by 407.75 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 414.25 would indicate continued upside participation.

If 394.75 fails to hold, sellers may guide price toward 388.75. A breakdown there could expose 382.75, and continued weakness may bring the 376.75 region into play.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

META is currently trading around 608.75 and continuing to stabilize after prior weakness. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 616.00 may develop, followed by 623.25 if momentum rebuilds. Sustained strength above 630.50 would indicate stronger recovery participation.

If 608.75 breaks lower, sellers may guide price toward 601.75. A deeper pullback could test 594.75, and continued weakness may bring the 587.75 region into focus.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

TSLA is currently trading around 417.25 and continuing to trade with elevated volatility. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 426.00 may develop, followed by 434.75 if momentum continues. Sustained strength above 443.50 would indicate continued speculative upside participation.

If 417.25 fails to hold, sellers may test 408.75 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 400.25, and deeper weakness may bring the 391.75 region into play.

Final Word: Good luck and trade safely!

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.