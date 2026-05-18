Canadian Solar's North American Focus With New Plant, New CEO

The company is increasingly shifting its manufacturing focus to the U.S., including the upcoming launch of a major plant in Indiana making high-tech solar cells

image credit: Bamboo Works

Key Takeaways:

Canadian Solar will launch commercial production at a major new solar-cell factory in the U.S. in the next two months, as part of its growing shift to North American production

The company boasts significantly higher gross margins than most of its peers, thanks to its focus on profitable markets and strong margins for its newer energy storage business

Chinese, Canadian or American?

Canadian Solar said the Jeffersonville plant entered trial production earlier this year, with commercial operation set to start in about two months. The project's first phase will have 2.1 GWp of capacity, with another 4.2 GWp coming in phase two set for addition in 2027, bringing total capacity to 6.3 GWp.

No mention of export restrictions by China was made in published remarks by either side following the meeting, which Western media have cast as large on symbolism but lacking much in actual substance. The U.S. has taken repeated steps to block the export of high-tech chips and chip-making equipment to China, while China has countered by restricting the export of rare earths needed to make special magnets used in many cutting-edge electronics.

Subsidy eligibility

Canadian Solar's increasingly U.S.-centric approach is part of the company's broader recent strategy of focusing on its most profitable markets, and scaling back or leaving less profitable ones. We've already noted that the company gets nearly half of its sales from the U.S., which has helped it post industry-beating margins as the broader global solar sector suffers from massive overcapacity.

Canadian Solar's gross margin was 18.3% last year, and the company said it expects the level to be in the 13% to 15% range for the rest of this year. By comparison, JinkoSolar's gross margin last year was a far lower 2.2%, while Longi's was just 0.8%. Part of the difference also owes to Canadian Solar's other businesses building solar farms and in the emerging energy storage sector, in addition to its solar panel business.

Canadian Solar's first-quarter financials weren't exactly too impressive, including a 10% year-on-year revenue decline to $1.1 billion, as Parkin described the market as continuing to face myriad ongoing "challenges." The company's module shipments fell by a much steeper 64% year-on-year during the quarter. That was partly offset by strong growth for its energy storage business, whose shipments rose 142% year-on-year to 2.1 GWh.

On the bottom line, Canadian Solar reported a net loss of $32 million for the quarter, similar to the $34 million loss it reported a year earlier.

The company's stock has been quite volatile over the last year, more than tripling at one point over a three-month period from last September to November on hopes of a sector recovery that later turned out to be premature. The stock fell 11% ahead of the latest results, and then was mostly flat the day after the actual announcement, indicating investors were probably hoping for more beyond the relatively upbeat news in the report.

Going forward, much will depend on how well Canadian Solar can convince both solar panel buyers and investors that it's gradually shedding its China connections and becoming a North American company. Success in that regard could provide some upside for its U.S.-listed stock, which still trades at a relatively low price-to-sales (P/S) ratio compared with most of its peers.

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.