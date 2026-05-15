Tesla Stock Down 6% YTD As Wall Street Mood Shifts From Promises To Performance

The company delivered 358,023 vehicles during the quarter, an increase from the same period last year but still below Wall Street expectations of roughly 365,600 units. The gap was not catastrophic, but for a company carrying Tesla's valuation and investor expectations, even a modest miss quickly becomes a major conversation on Wall Street.

The reaction immediately revived a familiar debate surrounding the stock: Is Tesla still growing fast enough to justify the premium investors continue placing on the company?

The Delivery Miss Was Only Part of the Story

Some analysts were less focused on the delivery miss itself and more concerned about how many vehicles Tesla produced compared to how many it actually sold.

Tesla produced 408,386 vehicles during the quarter, meaning it built roughly 50,000 more cars than it actually delivered to customers. That imbalance has become harder for investors to ignore, particularly as competition across the electric vehicle market continues intensifying.

Inventory build-up is not automatically a crisis, but it does increase pressure on pricing. Tesla has already spent the past few years cutting vehicle prices across several markets in an effort to defend market share, especially in China, where local EV manufacturers continue gaining ground aggressively.

Those price cuts helped support sales volumes, but they also created pressure on profit margins and left investors increasingly focused on how much pricing flexibility Tesla still has moving forward.

Earnings Helped Calm Some Immediate Fears

Despite the delivery miss, Tesla's full earnings report ended up looking stronger than many investors expected heading into the release.

The company reported first-quarter revenue of $22.38 billion, slightly ahead of analyst expectations. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.41, above Wall Street estimates of $0.37. Gross margin also improved year over year, climbing to 21.1% from 16.3% during the same quarter last year.

Tesla also generated positive free cash flow of $1.44 billion, which helped ease concerns that weakening demand and price cuts were beginning to hit the business harder than expected.

Investors responded positively at first, sending the stock higher in after-hours trading following the report.

Still, not everyone on Wall Street was fully convinced by the earnings beat.

Analysts Are Looking Beyond the Headline Numbers

Part of the skepticism surrounding Tesla's earnings came from concerns about the quality of the results.

Some analysts pointed to regulatory credit sales as an important contributor to the company's earnings performance during the quarter. While those credits remain a legitimate part of Tesla's business model, critics argue they can sometimes make profitability appear stronger than the underlying automotive business alone would suggest.

That distinction matters because investors are increasingly trying to determine how much of Tesla's valuation should still depend on vehicle sales versus the company's larger technology ambitions.

Tesla Is Trying To Redefine Itself

The biggest debate surrounding Tesla today is no longer just about electric vehicles.

For years, the company was valued primarily as a fast-growing automaker disrupting the global car industry. Now, Tesla is pushing a much broader identity built around artificial intelligence, robotics, autonomous driving, and robotaxi technology.

CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly emphasized that Tesla's long-term future depends heavily on AI and automation rather than vehicle manufacturing alone. The company's planned Cybercab robotaxi project and continued investment in Full Self-Driving technology have become central parts of that narrative.

That shift has created a growing divide among investors.

Some see Tesla as one of the market's most important long-term AI companies, which makes temporary weakness in vehicle sales less important. Others still view the stock primarily through the lens of automotive performance and believe the company's valuation has become difficult to justify if delivery growth continues slowing.

That disagreement has become one of the defining forces behind Tesla's stock movements.

Tesla's Spending Is Increasing Rapidly

At the same time, Tesla's ambitions are becoming increasingly expensive.

The company spent $2.49 billion on capital expenditures during the quarter, a sharp increase from the same period last year. Tesla has also indicated that full-year spending for 2026 could exceed $20 billion as it continues investing in AI infrastructure, robotics, factory expansion, and autonomous driving development.

Even for a company with nearly $45 billion in cash and short-term investments, that level of spending is significant.

The scale of those investments reflects how aggressively Tesla is pursuing its longer-term technology strategy. But it also raises pressure on management to prove those investments can eventually generate returns strong enough to justify the company's valuation.

Wall Street Wants More Clarity

Tesla now enters the next quarter facing pressure from multiple directions at once.

Investors want to see delivery growth stabilize, margins remain resilient despite ongoing competition, and clearer progress around autonomous driving and robotaxi development. The company's AI narrative continues attracting investor interest, but markets are becoming more demanding about seeing measurable progress alongside the long-term vision.

Tesla has managed to maintain investor confidence through several difficult periods before.

But with competition growing stronger and expectations remaining exceptionally high, Wall Street is becoming less willing to rely on future promises alone.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.