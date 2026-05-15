Realty Income's Zero Preferred Stack: The Refinancing Clock That Already Stopped

The Stability Case

Realty Income’s dividend infrastructure is among the most durable in the REIT sector. The company declared its 671st consecutive monthly common dividend on May 14, 2026, payable June 15 at $0.2705 per share. The Dividend Aristocrat record now spans 31+ consecutive years of annual increases and 113 consecutive quarterly increases since the 1994 NYSE listing.

The senior debt profile reinforces this durability. As of March 31, 2026, $12,699.1M in notes and bonds carry a 3.9% weighted average interest rate and 5.9 years of remaining maturity. Q1 2026 covenant compliance is intact, with leverage at 5.2x net debt to annualized pro forma adjusted EBITDA (4.9x including forward equity).

The global platform anchors the case. As of Q1 2026, 15,571 properties operate across 50 U.S. states, the U.K., and eight European countries, with a 103.4% rent recapture rate on re-leased properties. AFFO per share rose 6.6% year-over-year to $1.13 in Q1, supporting the 2026 guidance raise from $4.38-$4.42 to $4.41-$4.44 and an investment volume goal lifted from $8.0B to $9.5B.

Where Caution Is Warranted

The zero-preferred capital structure carries a structural observation worth surfacing: the senior debt stack has no junior cushion. Every dollar of $12.7B in notes is the most senior unsecured layer, with no preferred series absorbing risk above the common equity. This is not inherently problematic, but it concentrates the refinancing decision squarely in the senior unsecured market — and the cost-of-capital trajectory in that market is moving up.

The April 2025 issuance came at 5.125% (yield to maturity 5.337%). The January 2026 convertible came in lower at 3.500%, enabled by conversion optionality rather than market rate compression. Post-Q1 2026, an additional $800M of 4.75% senior unsecured notes due 2033 came to market — 4.16% blended with a EUR cross-currency swap. Each new tranche prices above the existing 3.9% weighted average. As old 3-4% paper matures, the blended cost migrates higher, slowly.

What Would Shift The Narrative

The structural narrative shifts if senior debt cost continues higher. The April 2025 5.125% and post-Q1 2026 4.75% bracket the current refinancing window. If new issuance starts pricing above 5.5%, the weighted average will migrate higher faster than the 5.9-year maturity schedule alone would dictate, compressing AFFO margin as old 3-4% paper rolls.

The narrative also shifts if net lease tenant credit deteriorates materially. O’s 15,571-property portfolio depends on long-duration triple-net rent streams across 1,786 clients in 92 industries. Tenant concentration has historically been low, but a sector-wide credit cycle in consumer retail or convenience could compress the cash flow that supports the monthly distribution.

What I’d Watch

Two data points carry forward signal. The first is the cost spread between new senior debt issuance and the existing 3.9% weighted average. The wider that spread runs, the faster the blended migration accelerates as maturities roll. The second is ATM execution pace — both volume settled and price level. A 150M-share authorization is the capacity; the realized pace and price determine whether equity issuance dilutes AFFO per share or extends growth runway.

The Q2 2026 earnings disclosure will give the next read on both. Cost-of-capital trajectory and forward equity utilization together set the terms for AFFO durability against the senior debt market O has chosen to be entirely dependent on.

This is not a prediction — structural assessment.

Source: Realty Income 8-K filings (3/7/2017 Class F redemption; 8/28/2024 Series A redemption; 4/10/2025 $600M notes; 1/8/2026 convertible; 3/19/2026 Apollo partnership; 5/7/2026 new ATM 150M-share sales agreement); Q1 2026 10-Q (3/31/2026 debt profile); Q1 2026 8-K earnings release and call transcript (5/6/2026, post-Q1 $800M issuance, raised 2026 guidance); PR 5/14/2026 (671st monthly dividend).

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.