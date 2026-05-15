This is not a routine IPO. Therefore, retail investors need to understand what they are actually buying before the hype takes over.

The Deal Is Historic in Scale

First, consider the sheer size of the offering. Bloomberg reported SpaceX is targeting a raise of $70 billion to $75 billion. That is well over twice the size of Saudi Aramco's record 2019 offering. Furthermore, Bloomberg reported SpaceX could seek a valuation of over $1.75 trillion. These are reported targets, not confirmed terms. Final figures will not be set until immediately before pricing.

Still, even at the lower end, the offering would instantly rank SpaceX among the most valuable publicly traded companies in the world.

Starlink Carries the Business

Next, investors need to understand what actually generates revenue here. Starlink's satellite internet business grew 50% year over year in 2025. It reached $11.4 billion in revenue, with an EBITDA margin as high as 63%, according to data reported by The Information. Moreover, Starlink surpassed 10 million active customers across 160 countries by February 2026.

However, the xAI side of the business tells a different story. xAI burned $9.5 billion in the first three quarters of 2025. During that same period, it generated only $210 million in revenue. As a result, SpaceX's draft IPO prospectus reportedly disclosed a nearly $5 billion GAAP net loss in 2025. That sharp reversal is tied to costs absorbed from the xAI merger.

In other words, Starlink funds the entire operation. Investors must weigh its strong margins against xAI's ongoing cash burn.

The Governance Risk Deserves More Attention

Beyond the financials, governance is a serious concern. According to the prospectus, Musk holds approximately 42% of SpaceX's equity. However, he controls roughly 79% of its votes through super-voting shares. Ordinary shares sold to public investors carry standard voting rights. That means buyers gain an economic stake but no meaningful ability to influence the company's direction.

Index Inclusion Could Force a Wave of Buying

That creates significant upward price pressure. It also creates volatility risk if inclusion is delayed or the proposed rules do not pass.

Retail Gets an Unusually Large Slice

Stocks Already Moving in the Halo

Finally, investors do not have to wait for SpaceX's own ticker to gain exposure. Alphabet holds roughly 5% of the merged company, according to reports. At the reported $1.75 trillion valuation, that stake would be worth approximately $87.5 billion. Alphabet will likely face a lockup period post-listing. However, its SpaceX exposure already sits inside its current stock price.

The Bottom Line

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.