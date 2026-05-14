Institutional Order Flows Expand As Semiconductors, AI, And Crypto Lead Market Activity

Source: TradePulse | May 14, 2026

Market Overview

Observations from Current Flow Activity

• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. currently leads the group in aggregate flow score, accompanied by strong institutional order flow activity despite weaker near-term momentum readings

• Software, AI, cloud infrastructure, and cybersecurity interest remains strong , led by Oracle Corporation, CrowdStrike Holdings, AppLovin Corporation, and CoreWeave

• Semiconductor-related exposure continues to attract interest through, Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares, and ProShares UltraPro QQQ

• Crypto and innovation-focused participation is represented through Coinbase Global and ARK Innovation ETF, both of which continue to show positive institutional and retail interest

• Communications infrastructure and satellite-related exposure is represented through Ondas Inc. and AST SpaceMobile,

Interpreting Flow and Momentum Signals

It is important to distinguish between capital inflows and short-term price performance, as flow activity and directional momentum do not always align.

Sector Positioning: Broad Participation Across Markets

The latest sector breakdown reflects diversified participation across several major market groups:

• Semiconductors & Semiconductor ETFs: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd., Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares, ProShares UltraPro QQQ

• Software, AI & Cybersecurity: Oracle Corporation, CrowdStrike Holdings, AppLovin Corporation, CoreWeave

• Crypto, Innovation & Digital Assets: Coinbase Global, ARK Innovation ETF, IREN Limited

• Communications & Space Infrastructure: Ondas Inc., AST SpaceMobile

• Enterprise Technology & Networking: Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Corning Incorporated

• Financials: Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

• Energy Infrastructure & Clean Energy: Bloom Energy Corporation

While semiconductor and technology-related equities continue to populate the inflow rankings, the inclusion of financials, crypto-related equities, communications infrastructure, and energy infrastructure, suggests broader institutional participation across multiple areas of the market.

Implications for Market Participants

From an analytical perspective, current flow trends suggest:

• Sustained activity within semiconductors, AI infrastructure, software, and cybersecurity-related equities

• Tactical positioning through leveraged semiconductor and Nasdaq-focused ETFs

• Increased participation in crypto-related equities, communications infrastructure, and innovation-focused growth companies

When combined with earnings data, economic indicators, and technical analysis, flow data metrics can provide a more comprehensive understanding of market positioning.

Closing Perspective

This material is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Past performance and observed flows are not indicative of future results.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.