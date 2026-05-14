Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
May 14, 2026 2:32 PM 4 min read

Institutional Order Flows Expand As Semiconductors, AI, And Crypto Lead Market Activity

Source: TradePulse | May 14, 2026

Market Overview

Observations from Current Flow Activity

• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. currently leads the group in aggregate flow score, accompanied by strong institutional order flow activity despite weaker near-term momentum readings

• Software, AI, cloud infrastructure, and cybersecurity interest remains strong , led by Oracle Corporation, CrowdStrike Holdings, AppLovin Corporation, and CoreWeave

• Semiconductor-related exposure continues to attract interest through, Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares, and ProShares UltraPro QQQ

• Crypto and innovation-focused participation is represented through Coinbase Global and ARK Innovation ETF, both of which continue to show positive institutional and retail interest

• Communications infrastructure and satellite-related exposure is represented through Ondas Inc. and AST SpaceMobile,

Interpreting Flow and Momentum Signals

It is important to distinguish between capital inflows and short-term price performance, as flow activity and directional momentum do not always align.

Sector Positioning: Broad Participation Across Markets

The latest sector breakdown reflects diversified participation across several major market groups:

Semiconductors & Semiconductor ETFs: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd., Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares, ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Software, AI & Cybersecurity: Oracle Corporation, CrowdStrike Holdings, AppLovin Corporation, CoreWeave

Crypto, Innovation & Digital Assets: Coinbase Global, ARK Innovation ETF, IREN Limited

Communications & Space Infrastructure: Ondas Inc., AST SpaceMobile

Enterprise Technology & Networking: Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Corning Incorporated

Financials: Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Energy Infrastructure & Clean Energy: Bloom Energy Corporation

While semiconductor and technology-related equities continue to populate the inflow rankings, the inclusion of financials, crypto-related equities, communications infrastructure, and energy infrastructure, suggests broader institutional participation across multiple areas of the market.

Implications for Market Participants

From an analytical perspective, current flow trends suggest:

• Sustained activity within semiconductors, AI infrastructure, software, and cybersecurity-related equities

• Tactical positioning through leveraged semiconductor and Nasdaq-focused ETFs

• Increased participation in crypto-related equities, communications infrastructure, and innovation-focused growth companies

When combined with earnings data, economic indicators, and technical analysis, flow data metrics can provide a more comprehensive understanding of market positioning.

Closing Perspective

This material is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Past performance and observed flows are not indicative of future results.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved