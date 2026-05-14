Cerebras IPO: The Market Is Already Mispricing The Real Risk

Institutional Demand Signals Sentiment, Not Value

A 20-times oversubscribed book sounds like validation. In reality, it is not. Specifically, it tells you that institutions wanted more shares than were available at a fixed price, which is a function of supply scarcity and AI sector momentum. The most oversubscribed IPOs in history have both soared and collapsed on day one. Put simply, oversubscription measures demand for an allocation, not conviction in a valuation.

Retail investors entering CBRS at the open today are not getting the institutional price. Instead, they are absorbing the premium that institutional crowding created. The question is not whether AI infrastructure is real. It is whether this valuation, on this revenue base, leaves room to generate a return.

The Revenue Base Does Not Match the Price Tag

Moreover, the GAAP net income of $237.8 million that appears in headlines came almost entirely from a one-time non-cash gain of $363.3 million on a forward contract liability extinguishment tied to G42, per the Cerebras S-1/A filed May 4, 2026. Strip that out and the operating business posted a $145.9 million operating loss. As a result, investors buying CBRS today are paying a growth premium for a business that has not yet demonstrated it can grow profitably.

The OpenAI Deal Is Smaller Than It Looks

The $20 billion OpenAI commitment anchors every bull argument for CBRS. However, the Financial Times reported that Cerebras is handing OpenAI warrants worth up to 10% of the company, approximately $9.4 billion at the opening trade price of $350, or roughly half the gross profit Cerebras stands to earn on the deal. The headline number and the actual economics are materially different.

Beyond the economics, the Master Relationship Agreement ties Cerebras' future hardware roadmap to a single customer's preferences. If OpenAI's compute strategy shifts, Cerebras does not simply lose a customer. It loses the architectural direction of its next product generation. A valuation above $100 billion at the opening trade price should reflect that dependency explicitly. It does not.

86% of Last Year’s Revenue Came From Two UAE Entities

The customer diversification story underwrites this valuation as a forward projection, not a current reality. Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence accounted for 62% of 2025 revenue, and G42 contributed another 24%, per the Cerebras prospectus. OpenAI and AWS are the backlog, not the revenue base.

NVIDIA’s All-Time High is Not a Rising Tide for CBRS

NVDA hit an all-time high of $227.84 on Wednesday after Jensen Huang joined President Trump's Beijing delegation, with Bank of America and Wells Fargo both raising price targets ahead of the May 20 earnings report. The Nasdaq added 1.2%, but roughly two-thirds of S&P 500 stocks fell. This was a chip-sector rally, not a broad market move.

NVDA's rally today strengthens the dominant competitor in the exact inference market CBRS is targeting, while doing nothing for Cerebras' own revenue position. Investors buying CBRS on today's chip-sector enthusiasm are riding a wave that, if it breaks in NVDA's favor on May 20, leaves CBRS holding a higher multiple against a stronger rival simultaneously.

What to Watch: Four Catalysts With Specific Dates

First, watch whether CBRS holds above $350 by close of day. It opened at $350, surged to $385, and pulled back toward $325 in early afternoon trading. A close well below $350 signals the opening surge was pure retail momentum with no staying power.

Second, watch NVDA earnings on May 20, 2026. Any guidance on China re-entry or inference demand growth directly sets the ceiling on how long CBRS can sustain its current multiple.

Third, watch Cerebras' first quarterly earnings in August 2026. The key number is not revenue growth. It is whether OpenAI and AWS combined exceed 40% of quarterly revenue. Below that threshold, the diversification narrative collapses.

The technology is real. The demand was real. The IPO price was set at $185 by an oversubscribed book. The market then doubled it on the open. Neither figure is fully anchored to the numbers inside the prospectus. Those two things tend to converge eventually.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.