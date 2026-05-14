Precision-Drug maker Impact Therapeutics Ignites IPO Frenzy

The biotech scored a strong debut on the Hong Kong stock market after launching a targeted "synthetic lethality" drug that can kill off mutated cancer cells

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Key Takeaways:

The company's PARP inhibitor drug for advanced cancers was approved in China last year and is being covered by the public health insurance program

With a big R&D budget, Impact Therapeutics remains deeply in the red and needed IPO cash to pump into its drug pipeline

As the battle against cancer enters an era of precision medicine, investors are starting to bet on a new type of drug that can exploit genetic weaknesses in tumor cells.

These "synthetic lethality" therapies are designed to work on mutated cells that have already lost one of the two protein pathways they use to keep growing. By inhibiting the second route, the drugs can wipe out cancer cells, leaving healthy tissue unharmed.

Impact Therapeutics sold about 41.98 million shares at HK$20.1, pricing the offer at the top end of the indicative range, to deliver gross proceeds of about HK$844 million ($108 million) and net returns of about HK$759 million in an IPO jointly sponsored by Goldman Sachs and CICC.

Founded in 2009, the innovative drug company specializes in synthetic lethality techniques, targeting cancer cells that have already lost one of two ways to repair their DNA. When the drug blocks the back-up path, the tumor cell accumulates damage and eventually dies in a process known as PARP inhibition. Drugs designed as PARP inhibitors are now widely used to treat ovarian, breast and other cancers associated with mutations of the BRCA gene.

The drug was added to China's list of reimbursable drugs last December, opening the way for its wider adoption. Through a partnership with Huadong Medicine, senaparib has already reached more than 900 medical institutions across China. Beyond senaparib, the company's pipeline includes 11 candidate drugs, including next-generation PARP1 selective inhibitors and ATR inhibitors, which also block DNA repair, that are in clinical development.

Star-studded stakeholders

As a biotech company that is only just starting to bring its drugs to market, Impact Therapeutics remains deeply in the red. According to the prospectus, the company generated revenue of 33.55 million yuan in 2024, mainly from a major out-licensing deal, and 38.25 million yuan in 2025, including 20.2 million yuan in sales after the senaparib launch.

Based on the IPO pricing, Impact Therapeutics commands a market value of about HK$6.01 billion. Using 2025 revenue as a benchmark, the company is trading at a price-to-sales ratio of roughly 145 times — high even among Hong Kong's listed biotechs. As senaparib sales ramp up this year through China's reimbursement program, the company's exceptionally high 95.9% gross margin will likely come under pressure from state-driven price cuts.

Against that backdrop, investors will be watching to see if Impact Therapeutics can deliver breakout revenue growth to justify its elevated valuation.

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.