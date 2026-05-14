The AI Power Infrastructure Trade Has Never Been Stronger, But One Space Race Could Change That

The Lease Structure Is What Investors Should Actually Price

On May 6, Hut 8 signed a 15-year, triple-net, take-or-pay lease at its Beacon Point campus in Nueces County, Texas. The base-term contract value is $9.8 billion. The tenant remains confidential but carries a high-investment-grade credit rating.

Hut 8 shares jumped more than 30% on the day. Needham subsequently raised its price target on HUT to $12.

Fluence's Hyperscaler Agreements Signal a Category Shift

Before May 7, Fluence was a battery storage company trying to break into the data center market. After May 7, it is a pre-qualified global supplier to at least two of the world's largest AI infrastructure spenders. That distinction is what investors should focus on, not the quarterly revenue miss.

Here is what actually happened. Two separate hyperscalers each ran structured competitive processes to find an energy storage partner. One process started with 26 vendors. Fluence cleared every round first and signed a global master supply agreement before any competitor, per CEO Julian Nebreda on the May 7 earnings call. The other customer set requirements so specific that most rivals could not meet them. Fluence qualified there too.

The first order under one of these agreements is expected in Q3 fiscal 2026. That is the moment the agreements become revenue. Until then, they represent access, not income. However, access to a hyperscaler's procurement pipeline is itself a structural position. Once a supplier qualifies at this level, switching costs for the customer are high. Fluence now sits inside that relationship.

The record $5.6 billion contracted backlog and the doubled year-to-date order intake support the momentum story. But the hyperscaler agreements are the signal that changes the nature of what Fluence is, from a grid-scale storage vendor into a named supplier for the AI infrastructure build-out.

Why Power Quality Is the Bottleneck Both Companies Are Solving

Hut 8 and Fluence both operate at the base of that stack. Every AI query running on Nvidia hardware traces back to a grid connection and a stable power supply. Without those, every layer above stops. That is the problem both companies are solving, and they are solving it from different angles.

The Orbital Risk That Changes the Long-Duration Case

Orbital compute directly removes the two constraints that Hut 8 and Fluence exist to solve. Space-based data centers draw on continuous solar power with no grid required. They also eliminate land acquisition, ERCOT interconnection queues, and the ground-level power volatility that makes Fluence's battery systems necessary. If that model scales, both companies lose the structural advantage their current contracts are built on.

What to Watch

For Hut 8: Q1 2027 energization at Beacon Point is the first hard delivery date. Any delay pushes the $655 million average annual NOI contribution further out. Also watch for Phase 2 leasing at the 1,000 MW campus and any announcements from Hut 8's 7,500 MW broader pipeline.

For Fluence: The Q3 fiscal 2026 first hyperscaler order is the single most important near-term catalyst. A confirmed order converts the MSAs into booked revenue. Watch the Q3 earnings call for any upward revision to full-year guidance of $3.2 billion to $3.6 billion in revenue or $40 million to $60 million in adjusted EBITDA.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.