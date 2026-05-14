PSA Preferreds: The Coupon Survives. The Exit Doesn't.

by Jeong-Mo Goo Benzinga Contributor Follow

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BLUF: Public Storage runs a $4.35 billion preferred program — by far the largest among equity REITs that still issue preferred at scale. As of Q1 2026, fourteen series sit on the balance sheet, all cumulative, distributions current. Ten of those fourteen are now past their first call date and remain outstanding. The instrument was sold to investors as fixed income with a “call protection” period. That period stopped being structurally meaningful in 2022. What investors actually hold is a perpetual subordinated equity at the issued coupon. This is the live case for why the bond framing misreads REIT preferreds.

The structural reasons are mechanical. Preferred distributions sit ahead of common in PSA’s capital stack. Cumulative provisions mean any suspended preferred distributions would accrue as arrears that must be paid in full before common dividends could resume. PSA is also operating from strength: it priced $500 million of 5.000% senior notes due 2035 on April 1, 2026, and announced the acquisition of National Storage Affiliates on March 16, 2026. This is not an issuer under pressure. The preferred income is real, and so is the priority.

The bond framing breaks at the call date. PSA’s Series F (5.15%) became callable in June 2022 and Series G (5.05%) in August 2022. Neither has been called. Both still pay the fixed coupon, trading as if the call date never existed. The same now applies to Series H (5.60%), I (4.875%), J (4.700%), K (4.75%), L (4.625%), M (4.125%), N (3.875%), and O (3.900%) — all past first call as of March 31, 2026, all outstanding. By the end of 2026, every PSA preferred series except Series S will be callable.

PSA is not extending these securities because of stress. It is extending them because new preferred issuance in today’s environment would cost meaningfully more than the existing low-coupon stack. PSA’s own senior unsecured notes priced at 5.000% in April. New preferred would price wider still. Calling Series N at 3.875% and refinancing into the current market would replace sub-4% perpetual capital with materially more expensive capital. The economically rational behavior is to leave the low-coupon perpetuals in place indefinitely. The call option still exists on paper. It no longer belongs economically to the holder. From the holder’s perspective, the security has become a perpetual at the issued coupon — exactly the instrument fixed-income framing did not account for.

The opposing scenario is a credit-quality shift. PSA carries an investment-grade senior unsecured rating, which places the preferred 1–2 notches below it, still in investment grade. A migration toward BBB- would change the institutional buyer base and reprice secondary market levels before any distribution-level distress emerged. The BBB- Cliff applies even to high-quality issuers — credit is not static, and the storage sector economics that underwrite PSA today are not guaranteed.

The clocks operate independently. Common dividend coverage is the today clock — PSA’s $3.00 common quarterly dividend is well-supported by current FFO and the cumulative provision sits above it. Call mechanics versus issuance economics is the tomorrow clock — every PSA preferred coupon below current new-issue pricing is structurally extension-bound. Credit migration toward the BBB- threshold is the market access clock — PSA has access today; whether that compresses if storage fundamentals shift is the structural question.

The category rewards reading the document, not the yield. Yield is what gets paid. Buffer is what is paying it — FFO at the storage portfolio level, priority above the common, the cumulative provision, and continuous access to debt and equity markets when refinancing comes due. For PSA preferred holders today, the coupon is the entire return. The call upside priced into the original structure has been suspended by the rate environment. Three Clocks™ applies — coverage today, call mechanics tomorrow, market access when tomorrow arrives.