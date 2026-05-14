PSA Preferreds: The Coupon Survives. The Exit Doesn't.

The Stability Case
PSA declared its Q2 2026 preferred dividends on May 6, 2026, payable June 30 alongside a $3.00 common dividend. All fourteen outstanding preferred series — coupons ranging from 3.875% (Series N) to 5.60% (Series H) — are cumulative. Total preferred capitalization stood at $4.35 billion as of March 31, 2026. The income has been continuous through the 2020 disruption, the 2022 rate shock, and the higher-for-longer regime that followed.
Where Caution Is Warranted
What Would Shift The Narrative
The picture would shift if the rate environment normalized back toward 2020–2021 levels. At sustainably lower long-end rates — high-3% senior unsecured for PSA — the low-coupon series become candidates for replacement, and the call mechanic re-engages. Holders of Series N (3.875%) and O (3.900%) would face redemption at $25 par. Higher-coupon series would face replacement only at further rate compression.
What I’d Watch
This is not a prediction — structural assessment.
Sources: Public Storage IR Preferred Securities listing; Public Storage Q2 2026 dividend press release (May 6, 2026); Public Storage Operating Company $500M senior notes due 2035 pricing (April 1, 2026); Public Storage announcement of National Storage Affiliates acquisition (March 16, 2026).
Full structural breakdowns and ticker-level coverage at dividendforensics.gumroad.com
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