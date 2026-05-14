Trade Strategy For SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, And TSLA

Good Morning Traders!

Today's economic calendar for Thursday brings another important round of economic data, highlighted by Retail Sales and Jobless Claims. Retail spending data offers insights into consumer strength, while jobless claims provides additional insight into labor market conditions. Import and export price data will also help shape inflation expectations following this week's CPI and PPI releases.

Additional data includes Business Inventories at 10:00AM ET and several Treasury announcements and auctions throughout the day. Fed speakers remain active into the evening with remarks from Beth Hammack, Michael Barr, and John Williams. With inflation, consumer demand, and labor data all in focus, expect markets to remain highly sensitive to macro developments and Treasury market movement throughout the session.

Now we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently trading around 744.25 as markets continue pressing into fresh highs following a strong reaction to inflation data earlier in the week. If buyers defend this level through the 8:30AM ET data releases, a move toward 749.50 may develop, followed by 755.00 if momentum builds through the session. Sustained strength above 760.50 would signal continued upside expansion fueled by bullish positioning and strong consumer data.

If SPY loses 744.25 with conviction, sellers may press into 739.25. A breakdown there could expose 734.25, and continued weakness may bring the 729.25 region into focus. Expect sharp movement around the retail sales release.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is currently trading around 715.50 and remains firmly in leadership territory as technology continues to outperform. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 722.00 may develop, followed by 728.50 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 735.00 would indicate continued upside leadership in growth stocks.

If 715.50 fails to hold, sellers may drive price toward 709.75. A deeper breakdown could expose 704.00, and continued weakness may bring the 698.25 region into play. Watch semiconductors closely for continuation signals.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

AAPL is currently trading around 300.25 and trading above the key 300 level with strong momentum. If buyers defend this pivot, price may rotate toward 305.00, followed by 310.00 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 315.00 would indicate continued institutional demand and bullish continuation.

If 300.25 breaks lower, sellers may test 295.50 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 290.75, and deeper weakness may bring the 286.00 region into focus.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

MSFT is currently trading around 406.25 and attempting to stabilize after recent relative weakness. If buyers defend this pivot, price may push toward 412.00, followed by 417.75 if momentum builds. A sustained move above 423.50 would signal renewed upside continuation.

If 406.25 fails to hold, sellers may press into 401.25. A deeper pullback could test 396.25, and continued weakness may bring the 391.25 region into play.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVDA is currently trading around 229.75 and continuing to lead the market with powerful upside momentum. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 236.50 may develop, followed by 243.25 if momentum accelerates. Sustained trade above 250.00 would indicate strong upside expansion.

If 229.75 fails to hold, sellers may test 223.75 quickly. Continued downside could extend into 217.75, and deeper weakness may bring the 211.75 region into focus.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

GOOGL is currently trading around 401.50 and maintaining strong upside structure after reclaiming key levels. If buyers defend this pivot, price may rotate toward 408.25, followed by 415.00 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 421.75 would indicate continued upside participation.

If 401.50 fails to hold, sellers may guide price toward 395.50. A breakdown there could expose 389.50, and continued weakness may bring the 383.50 region into play.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

META is currently trading around 406.00 and showing renewed upside momentum after prior weakness. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 413.00 may develop, followed by 420.00 if momentum rebuilds. Sustained strength above 427.00 would indicate stronger recovery participation.

If 406.00 breaks lower, sellers may guide price toward 399.00. A deeper pullback could test 392.00, and continued weakness may bring the 385.00 region into focus.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

TSLA is currently trading around 450.00 and continuing to show aggressive speculative momentum. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 459.00 may develop, followed by 468.00 if momentum continues. Sustained strength above 477.00 would indicate continued aggressive upside participation.

If 450.00 fails to hold, sellers may test 441.50 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 433.00, and deeper weakness may bring the 424.50 region into play.

Final Word: Good luck and trade safely!

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.