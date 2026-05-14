Cuba: The Battery Metal Play Hidden Inside A Geopolitical Crisis

The Setup

January 3, 2026, U.S. forces launched Operation Absolute Resolve and captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a operation that lasted 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Cuba lost its primary oil supplier overnight.

On January 29th, 2026, President Trump signed Executive Order 14380, declaring a national emergency, citing Cuba’s alliances with Russia, China, Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah.

By February, the U.S. had imposed the first effective oil blockade of Cuba since the 1962 Missile Crisis.

Then on May 1st, signed Executive Order 14404 extending the sanctions to every individual involved in Cuban:

Energy

Defence

Financial Services

and explicitly, Cuba’s mining & metal sectors.

The first ever Cuba sanctions ever issued pursuant to IEEPA. Meaning they target individual foreign persons and companies anywhere in the world. Not just Americans or Cubans.

Cuba’s Fortune

Cuba holds approximately 500,000 metric tons of cobalt reserves, the largest amount in the western hemisphere, 7x more than the US has.

While everyone fixates on the politics, they ignore the Western Hemisphere's richest, most strategic deposits of the exact metals powering the EV revolution.

They hold about 5.5 million tons of nickel, the second largest cobalt reserves in the western hemisphere behind Brazil.

Compared to the DRC's China-controlled supply, Cuba's deposits are geographically perfect for North America and potentially far cleaner for Western capital once the politics shift.

We can talk ideology, but this is the real endgame.

The Companies That Could Start Extracting

The companies that supply Tesla, GM, Apple, Stellantis, Ford, etc.

For those bullish on the war, there's a company that's set up in Cuba right now: Sherritt International (TSX).



A Canadian company that halted ventures since the second-wave of sanctions, which target every international company.



They could technically re-open as soon as conditions improve and see a massive surge.

The Venezuela Playbook & Private Sector Wedge

This follows Venezuela's script almost perfectly.

Cut the oil Impose the blockade Declare the emergency Carve out private-sector exceptions Negotiate with successors.

The February 25 Treasury move was the strategic architecture empowering private Cuban businesses while the regime suffocates, and US-aligned companies are ready to reap the benefits.

Risks

Power Grid Constraints

Cuba’s electrical grid is in a crisis with no clear short-term solution. The country is generating roughly 1,278 MW against a peak demand of ~3,000 MW.

Their deficit of over 1,700 MW isn't only due to the embargos. Between 2010 – 2024 the government invested 32% of their budget into tourism, and only 12% into energy.

Their electrical grid is made up of components from different countries, companies, eras, repairing the system is extremely difficult. Repairing the system alone is estimated to cost $8-10 billion.

Emigration

Cuba’s population has dropped over 12% since 2021, from 11.1 million to 9.7 million.

Largely skilled workers and younger professionals.

American companies would either have to bring in their own higher-wage employees, or employ a workforce that is actively leaving the country.

Title III of the Helms-Burton Act

In the event of a regime change, it doesn't take away from the fact that nearly every significant asset on the island has a disputed ownership history going back to the revolution.

Unless it's a priority, this may take years to resolve before investments start pouring in.

Title III gives U.S. nationals a private right of action against any entity “trafficking” in property confiscated by Cuba since 1959. With extraterritorial reach covering both U.S. and international companies.

Any business touching Cuban risks costly & reputationally damaging lawsuits, regardless of the outcome.

Regulatory Gray-Areas

If there’s a regime change, this leaves no existing legal or regulatory framework.

Foreign investment, permitting, and contracts have no legal basis and must be re-written.



That infrastructure would need to be built from scratch, with no guarantee from future administrations.

Bottom Line

Cuba's resources are still strategically valuable.

Trump is repeatedly stating "Cuba is Next", after Iran.

Whether the Cuban regime placates, or there's a full military invasion, these untapped battery metal assets in America's backyard will eventually be extracted.

The companies already feeding the EV giants are positioned to win big if Cuba's acquiesces, or there's regime change.

If Trump’s agenda unfolds as stated, the question isn't if, but when Cuba’s mining picks up, and how that timeframe looks like.

image credit: Author

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.