Broadcom Enters Earnings As Citi's Top Semiconductor Pick

The question surrounding Broadcom heading into its next earnings report is not whether the company belongs among the AI trade’s biggest winners. That debate ended a long time ago. The more pressing question is whether a business already generating tens of billions in AI-related revenue can keep growing fast enough to justify a valuation that has briefly crossed $2 trillion.

Citi’s answer, for now, is yes. Analyst Atif Malik raised his price target on the stock from $475 to $500 on May 12, kept his Buy rating in place, and named Broadcom his top semiconductor pick for 2026. The timing was deliberate. Broadcom reports its fiscal second-quarter results on June 3, and Malik is going on record ahead of the print rather than reacting to it afterward, a meaningful signal of conviction given how far the stock has already traveled.

The Numbers Behind the Confidence

Management has guided for revenue of roughly $22 billion in the June quarter, representing nearly 47% year-over-year growth, with AI semiconductor revenue projected at $10.7 billion. Analysts are modeling earnings per share of around $2.32, compared with $1.60 in the same quarter last year.

What Broadcom Actually Does and Why It Matters

Broadcom’s position in AI is fundamentally different from Nvidia’s, and that distinction is worth understanding.

Beyond semiconductors, the VMware-anchored software division continues generating substantial recurring revenue from large enterprises, providing earnings stability that pure-play chip companies cannot match.

A Long Runway, With Lofty Expectations Already Baked In

The caveat is that the stock reflects much of this already. Trading above 80 times trailing earnings near a $2 trillion market cap, there is limited tolerance for execution stumbles. A recent report that OpenAI is facing an $18 billion financing gap tied to its custom chip partnership with Broadcom introduced fresh uncertainty, a reminder that even the strongest infrastructure thesis carries real funding and delivery risk at this scale.

Why June 3 Matters Beyond Broadcom Alone

Broadcom’s earnings have become something of a proxy for the health of hyperscaler AI spending broadly. Strong results tend to lift confidence across the semiconductor sector. Cautious management commentary tends to do the opposite.

With AI infrastructure valuations still pricing in years of aggressive capital expenditure from the world’s largest technology companies, the June 3 report will be read not just as a Broadcom story, but as a referendum on whether that spending trajectory is holding. Citi’s decision to raise its target ahead of the print, rather than after, suggests the firm believes the answer will be yes.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.