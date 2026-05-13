Jack Ma-Backed Insurer Yunfeng Financial Launches Gold Token

Yunfeng Financial is leveraging its strong balance sheet and a strategic ether reserve to turn physical assets into a digital financial tool for professional investors in Hong Kong

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Key Takeaways:

Yunfeng Financial has launched a digital token backed by gold bullion for professional investors in Hong Kong on its Yunfeng Youyu platform

The company is leveraging capital reserves from its core insurance business to power a new model aimed at turning gold bullion into a liquid asset

It may be best known for its ties to backer Jack Ma, a legend in China's e-commerce sector as founder of sector leader Alibaba. But these days, insurer Yunfeng Financial Group Ltd. (0376.HK) is trying to become a leader in its own right with a low-key strategic move that could help it carve out a shiny niche within the vast and rapidly growing world of digital assets.

Yunfeng Financial kept the roll-out low-key, forgoing a stock exchange filing or press blitz in the run-up to the launch. Just a quiet addition to the company's Yunfeng Youyu platform.

For Yunfeng Financial, which has a market capitalization of more than $1 billion and counts Ma among its principal backers, the token is the latest, perhaps most revealing, brick in a rather ambitious wall the company is building. It signals that Yunfeng Financial is attempting to create a full spectrum of products based on tokenization, virtual assets and decentralized web infrastructure, capitalizing on Hong Kong's growing embrace of digital assets.

Since the ownership change, Yunfeng Financial has expanded into insurance underwriting, which is now its primary business. This not only has drastically changed its business model but also provided substantial assets on its balance sheet fueled by insurance premiums. This "float" gives the company access to abundant capital that it can strategically deploy for long-term investments and technology initiatives.

Yunfeng Financial's gold tokenization project didn't come out of the blue. Last September, it purchased $44 million of the ether cryptocurrency as a strategic reserve asset. This may have raised eyebrows among some investors at the time, since cryptocurrencies are famous for their wild value swings, adding an element of volatility to the company's balance sheet.

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Yunfeng Financial also did its homework on the regulatory front in preparation for the move into tokenization and virtual assets. Last September, around the same time it revealed its ether purchases, the company expanded its securities dealing license to include virtual asset trading services.

Meanwhile, in February this year, China's central bank issued a fresh directive banning real-world asset tokenization on the Mainland. So Yunfeng's decision to focus on Hong Kong, specifically targeting professional investors in the city, looks strategically sensible given the city's gold and digital-asset ambitions and close ties to the Mainland investment community.

With the gold tokenization business, Yunfeng can generate recurring revenue from custody and minting services while unlocking new profit potential by allowing institutional clients to use their digital gold as collateral for lending and on-chain wealth management. It could also use its expertise to eventually offer tokenized asset trading and to tokenize other real-world assets.

But Yunfeng is far from the only one entering the asset tokenization business. It is walking into a battlefield already occupied by some of the world's largest financial institutions.

For one, HSBC (0005.HK; HSBA.L) launched its own retail gold token in Hong Kong back in 2024. And just last month, it partnered with Hang Seng Investment Management to roll out a tokenized physical-gold exchange-traded fund (ETF). One way Yunfeng can differentiate itself is by leveraging its ties to Ant Group to offer a more agile, tech-native platform that integrates a decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

Yunfeng Financial is already financially thriving, driven by its core insurance business and cost-management strategies. Its net profit jumped more than 39% last year to HK$653 million ($83 million) as its insurance revenue grew 9.9%. And net cash generated from operations swelled 63% to HK$1.6 billion at the of 2025 from a year earlier.

Despite the strong results and move into asset tokenization, the company's stock is down about 23% this year. It still trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15.3, higher than 14.7 for online insurer ZhongAn (6060.HK). But Yunfeng has yet to generate the kind of excitement that has lifted a number of other financial stocks after announcing bolder moves into virtual assets.

At the end of the day, insurance is hardly an exciting sector for investors, especially in China's current lukewarm economic climate. But if Yunfeng can continue to carve out a niche in the digital-asset universe with gold and other asset tokenization, it may add some nice glitter to its otherwise dull money-making machine.

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.