Hot PPI; Semis Gain On Jensen Huang's China Visit

Hot Producer Price Index

Due to hot Producer Price Index (PPI) on the heels of hot Consumer Price Index (CPI), cash and hedges are being increased in our protection band.

Note the following:

India

India is increasing duties on the import of gold and silver to conserve foreign reserves. India has been hit hard by rising oil prices as India is a big importer of oil.

India is a big importer of gold and silver. Higher duties will reduce gold and silver demand.

Magnificent Seven Money Flows

Most portfolios are now heavily concentrated in the Mag 7 stocks. For this reason, it is important to pay attention to early money flows in the Mag 7 stocks on a daily basis.

In the early trade, money flows are positive in Nvidia (NVDA) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) .

In the early trade, money flows are neutral in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) .

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Oil

API crude inventories came at a draw of 2.188M barrels vs. consensus of a draw of 1.65M barrels.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is range bound.

What To Do Now

Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions and add tactical positions based on signals.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.