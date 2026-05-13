Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
屏幕截图_13-5-2026_164355_thebambooworks.com
May 13, 2026 11:41 AM 5 min read

How Chinese Solar Makers And IPO Hopefuls Are Surviving The Turbulent US market

"Ensuring that they have a stake in the ground but being under the radar and waiting and seeing is probably the wisest path." – Bradley Burgess

image credit: Bamboo Works

Key Takeaways

  • The Trump administration's effort to cut subsidies for China-linked solar panels manufactured in the U.S. is forcing Chinese companies to scale back ownership
  • A recent flurry of formal U.S. IPO withdrawals by smaller Chinese companies signals a coordinated push by U.S. and Chinese regulators to sift out low-quality stocks

A slow death of U.S. listings by Chinese companies

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved