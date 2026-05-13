Nvidia's $5.4 Trillion Moment Hides A Much Bigger Story About China

The Underperformance Nobody Is Talking About

Clearly, for a company that dominates AI chip demand globally, that divergence demands an explanation. Analysts point consistently to China as the overhang responsible for the relative weakness.

A $17 Billion Market That Went to Zero

Before U.S. export restrictions escalated, Nvidia controlled roughly 95% of China's advanced AI chip market. China accounted for at least one-fifth of the company's data center revenue, which Huang valued at nearly $50 billion annually as recently as 2025.

Today, Nvidia's China revenue stands at zero. CFO Colette Kress confirmed on an earnings call that the company no longer includes China in its baseline forecasts. She added: “We do not know whether any imports will be allowed into China.”

Why the Record Does Not Tell the Whole Story

It is worth pausing on what $5.4 trillion actually means in this context. Nvidia is already the most valuable company in the world, and it got there with zero revenue from China. AMD surged 90% and Micron climbed 76% in recent months, yet neither company is close to Nvidia’s valuation because they started from a much smaller base.

AMD sits at roughly $300 to $400 billion in market cap. Micron is around $130 billion. Even after those outsized gains, they remain a fraction of Nvidia’s size. The percentage underperformance is not a sign that Nvidia is losing. It is a sign that the market has already priced in Nvidia’s dominance everywhere except China. That is precisely what makes China the most important number in the entire Nvidia story right now.

Huang’s Podcast Was His Opening Argument

Weeks before Air Force One, Huang chose an unusual venue to make his public case. On April 15, 2026, he sat down with tech podcaster Dwarkesh Patel for a 103-minute conversation that drew more than 712,000 YouTube views and dominated tech industry discussions for days.

The exchange turned heated when Patel asked whether exporting advanced AI chips to China posed national security risks. He cited Anthropic's Claude Mythos model, which reportedly identified thousands of high-severity zero-day vulnerabilities, as an example of what a Chinese lab might do with greater compute access.

As the exchange intensified, Huang rejected the premise that Nvidia was surrendering the market. “The premise that, even if we competed in China, that we're going to lose that market anyways, you're not talking to somebody who woke up a loser,” he said.

What the Air Force One Seat Actually Signals

Huang was not originally included in Trump's delegation to Beijing, a list that featured Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, and Goldman Sachs Group (GS) CEO David Solomon, among others. After media coverage flagged Huang's absence, Trump called him directly and asked him to join. Huang flew to Alaska to board Air Force One mid-journey.

Trump confirmed the development on Truth Social, adding that his “first request” to Xi Jinping would be to open China to U.S. businesses. That framing matters. It positions chip market access not as a narrow trade dispute but as a headline agenda item for a summit that also covers AI governance and the broader U.S.-China tech relationship.

Former U.S. Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierrez told CNBC that a full export control deal remains unlikely. Still, he said Huang's presence was meaningful: “It's positive that he's there, and he's part of the President's delegation, and that's important for him and it's important for the President.”

The Bear and Bull Cases in Plain Terms

The skeptical view comes from Hao Hong, chief investment officer at Lotus Asset Management. He told CNBC there would be “very little” in concrete deliverables from the summit and that technological decoupling between the U.S. and China is more likely to increase than reverse.

The structural friction supports that caution. China's State Administration for Market Regulation announced in September 2025 that Nvidia violated its 2020 antitrust review terms. Beijing has directed domestic companies to prioritize local chip alternatives and effectively blacklisted the H20. Even the approved H200 sales face a 25% U.S. import tariff, adding another layer of friction to any deal.

What to Watch Next

Nvidia reports fiscal Q1 2027 earnings on May 20, 2026, days after the Trump-Xi summit concludes. Investors will focus on any management commentary about China, particularly whether there is movement on the stalled H200 program.

As of May 13, 2026, Huang put it plainly at CES in January: “We're not expecting any press releases, or any large declarations. It's just going to be purchase orders.” The diplomacy has been loud. The purchase orders have not arrived yet.

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