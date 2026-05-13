Trade Strategy For SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, And TSLA

Good Morning Traders!

Today's economic calendar for Wednesday is lighter overall, but markets will still be closely watching inflation related data and Treasury activity. The key release comes at 8:30AM ET with Producer Price Index data, including headline and core PPI figures, which will provide additional insight into inflation pressures following yesterday's CPI report. Markets may react sharply if producer inflation comes in materially above or below expectations.

Additional events include crude oil inventories at 10:30AM ET and the 30 Year Bond Auction at 1:00PM ET, both of which could influence rates and broader sentiment. Fed speakers remain active throughout the day with remarks from Susan Collins and Neel Kashkari. With inflation and interest rate expectations still front and center, expect continued sensitivity to macro headlines and bond market movement.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently trading around 739.75 as markets continue pushing into fresh highs following the latest inflation data. If buyers defend this level early, a move toward 745.00 may develop, followed by 750.25 if momentum builds through the session. Sustained strength above 755.50 would signal continued upside expansion fueled by bullish positioning and easing inflation concerns.

If SPY loses 739.75 with conviction, sellers may press into 734.75. A breakdown there could expose 729.75, and continued weakness may bring the 724.75 region into focus. Expect technically driven movement in a lighter macro session.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is currently trading around 712.00 and remains firmly in leadership territory as tech continues to outperform. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 718.50 may develop, followed by 724.75 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 731.00 would indicate continued upside leadership in growth names.

If 712.00 fails to hold, sellers may drive price toward 706.50. A deeper breakdown could expose 701.00, and continued weakness may bring the 695.50 region into play. Watch semiconductors closely for continuation signals.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

AAPL is currently trading around 294.25 and continuing to trend strongly near highs. If buyers defend this level, price may rotate toward 299.00, followed by 303.75 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 308.50 would indicate continued institutional demand and bullish continuation.

If 294.25 breaks lower, sellers may test 289.75 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 285.25, and deeper weakness may bring the 280.75 region into focus.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

MSFT is currently trading around 404.25 and attempting to stabilize after recent weakness relative to peers. If buyers defend this pivot, price may push toward 410.00, followed by 415.75 if momentum builds. A sustained move above 421.50 would signal renewed upside continuation.

If 404.25 fails to hold, sellers may press into 399.25. A deeper pullback could test 394.25, and continued weakness may bring the 389.25 region into play.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVDA is currently trading around 225.00 and continues to lead the market with powerful momentum. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 232.00 may develop, followed by 239.00 if semiconductor momentum accelerates. Sustained trade above 246.00 would indicate strong upside expansion.

If 225.00 fails to hold, sellers may test 219.00 quickly. Continued downside could extend into 213.00, and deeper weakness may bring the 207.00 region into focus.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

GOOGL is currently trading around 389.00 and attempting to regain upside momentum after recent consolidation. If buyers defend this level, price may rotate toward 395.50, followed by 402.00 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 408.50 would indicate stronger upside participation.

If 389.00 fails to hold, sellers may guide price toward 383.00. A breakdown there could expose 377.00, and continued weakness may bring the 371.00 region into play.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

META is currently trading around 601.75 and continuing to lag relative to some mega cap peers. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 609.00 may develop, followed by 616.25 if momentum rebuilds. Sustained strength above 623.50 would indicate stronger recovery participation.

If 601.75 breaks lower, sellers may guide price toward 594.75. A deeper pullback could test 587.75, and continued weakness may bring the 580.75 region into focus.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

TSLA is currently trading around 439.75 and continuing to show aggressive upside momentum. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 448.50 may develop, followed by 457.25 if momentum continues. Sustained strength above 466.00 would indicate continued speculative upside participation.

If 439.75 fails to hold, sellers may test 431.75 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 423.75, and deeper weakness may bring the 415.75 region into play.

Final Word: Good luck and trade safely!

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.