US Investors Mulling Canadian Rental Ownership—Should You Buy A Condo Or REIT?

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How Non-Resident Landlord Insurance Impacts Toronto Condo Rental Yields
Key Takeaways
A non-resident investor used to be able to buy a Toronto condo, hand the keys to a relative, and easily find a carrier willing to write the policy. Well in 2026 things have changed and it's much more complicated.
Canadian P&C insurers tightened absentee-owner underwriting sharply after 2020, and this change has a direct impact on the rental-investment returns. For U.S. investors weighing direct Canadian rental ownership against alternatives like residential REITs, this insurance tightening is making it more costly and complicated to get adequate coverage for non-residents of Canada.
What Changed In The Underwriting Layer
Many Canadian landlord policies now contain a 30-day occupancy clause, an explicit inspection expectation, and a documented list of credentials the carrier expects from the on-the-ground manager. A pinhole leak found within hours costs a few thousand dollars to remediate. The same leak found several days later runs $15,000 to $40,000 out of pocket. Vacant properties and properties that are not professionally managed have a higher risk.
The Condo-Specific Layer
A condo owner does not insure the building itself. The building’s master policy covers the structure. The unit owner’s policy covers improvements inside the suite, contents, liability, loss of rental income, and any deductible allocated back to the unit when a claim originates within it.
The Toronto Yield Math, Working Example
Consider a Toronto one-bedroom condo rented at the rentals.ca March 2026 average of $2,206 per month, or $26,472 in gross annual rent.
How This Compares To Listed Alternatives
What Non-Resident Investors Should Do With This
Three practical points for U.S. non-residents evaluating direct Toronto rental exposure.
Price the full cost stack into the underwriting model before the offer goes in. Management fees, leasing fees, insurance premiums, and Part XIII withholding belong in the net operating income line from day one. The carrier will not write the policy without the management piece in place, so neither can be deferred.
Build the documentation infrastructure at acquisition. A written management agreement, an inspection cadence, and a working insurance file should exist from the start, not after a claim reveals a gap.
Where The Trend Is Headed
Conclusion
Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.
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- Canadian P&C carriers now require a licensed local property manager and documented inspection reports as preconditions to write or renew landlord policies for non-resident owners.
- Water damage represented more than 40% of Canadian home insurance claims between 2021 and 2025, keeping absentee-owner underwriting tight and pricing documentation directly into premiums.
- For U.S. non-resident investors evaluating Toronto rental property, insurance and property-management costs alone consume 13% to 19% of gross rent before mortgage, taxes, or repairs.
Canadian P&C reinsurance costs rose post-2020, claim severity climbed, and carriers tightened their audit posture on policies written to owners who do not live near the property. Allstate Canada data shows water damage representing more than 40% of Canadian home insurance claims between 2021 and 2025, with external water sources alone accounting for nearly a quarter of claims in 2025. Those figures sit behind every absentee-owner clause standard in Ontario landlord policies.
For non-resident owners, Ontario carriers expect a locally based property manager with a written agreement, 24/7 emergency response, and time-stamped inspection reports. Those are some of the requirements non-resident condo insurance underwriters look for before binding a policy on out-of-country ownership. A friend who checks in occasionally fails at the point of claim, when the insurer asks for a dated move-in inspection report to establish a baseline, an informal arrangement with a friend overseeing your property won't suffice.
That last piece matters. A water claim from a non-resident owner’s unit can produce a deductible chargeback in the tens of thousands of dollars, and the landlord policy is the line item that absorbs it. Carriers want documentation that the policy limits match the building’s chargeback ceiling, and a manager with a written agreement is positioned to mitigate damage within hours rather than days. This is why landlord insurance basics in the Canadian condo context look different from a U.S. single-family rental.
Property management runs 8% to 10% of gross rent on a Toronto condo, roughly $2,118 to $2,647, in line with property management fee benchmarks for Canadian residential rentals. A leasing fee of 50% to 100% of one month’s rent applies per new placement, annualizing to roughly $700 to $1,100 across a two-to-three-year cycle. Landlord insurance for a Toronto condo unit ranges from a few hundred to over $1,200 a year depending on coverage and chargeback alignment. CRA Part XIII withholding applies at 25% of gross rent absent a Form NR6 election, though it is creditable on a Section 216 return.
The compliance layer (management, leasing, insurance) lands at roughly $3,500 to $5,000 on this $26,472 rental, or 13% to 19% of gross rent. Add property taxes, condo fees, and repairs, and the all-in operating drag before mortgage costs typically runs 35% to 45% of gross rent. For an investor used to modeling U.S. rentals with 6% to 8% management cost and a single-line policy, Toronto requires a different template, priced in on day one rather than after the first renewal.
For investors wanting exposure to the Canadian P&C franchise absorbing this trend, Intact Financial Corporation (TSX:IFC). IFC reported operating return on equity of 19.5% for 2025, up three points year-over-year, with a combined ratio of 85.9%. It carries the bulk of the Canadian personal-property book.
U.S. analogues in the same environment include Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) and The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), both names worth watching for how the absentee-owner trend translates into U.S. residential and landlord underwriting.
For investors who want Canadian residential exposure without absentee-landlord friction, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (OTC:CDPYF) trades on the U.S. over-the-counter market and operates roughly 47,000 apartment units. The REIT carries its insurance and compliance infrastructure at portfolio scale, insulating unitholders from absentee-owner underwriting entirely. Investors comparing options can also weigh the broader best REITs field for residential exposure within an income portfolio.
Recognize the structural difference between direct ownership and listed exposure. Residential REITs absorb the absentee-owner underwriting layer at portfolio level, so their insurance line items behave differently than a single non-resident-owned condo. The gap is wider in 2026 than it was five years ago. Benzinga’s primer on rental property investing covers the standard framework, with the caveat that the Canadian non-resident overlay adds the requirements above.
Canada sits at the leading edge of an absentee-owner underwriting trend U.S. carriers have begun importing into high-claim-frequency markets like Florida, California, and the Gulf Coast. The drivers are consistent: reinsurance costs, water-damage frequency, and the documentation standards that follow. For listed P&C exposure, the trend supports disciplined underwriting at carriers leading the tightening. For direct rental investors, it is a structural change in the cost template.
The Canadian landlord insurance market is not closing to non-resident investors. It is becoming more disciplined, with documentation and management requirements priced directly into the policy. For U.S. investors who want direct Toronto rental exposure, the math still works at the right entry price, the right manager, and the right insurance file. For those who prefer Canadian residential exposure without the operational layer, the listed REIT and the underlying P&C names reflect the same trend in their loss-ratio discipline.