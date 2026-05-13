US Investors Mulling Canadian Rental Ownership—Should You Buy A Condo Or REIT?

How Non-Resident Landlord Insurance Impacts Toronto Condo Rental Yields

Key Takeaways

A non-resident investor used to be able to buy a Toronto condo, hand the keys to a relative, and easily find a carrier willing to write the policy. Well in 2026 things have changed and it's much more complicated.

Canadian P&C insurers tightened absentee-owner underwriting sharply after 2020, and this change has a direct impact on the rental-investment returns. For U.S. investors weighing direct Canadian rental ownership against alternatives like residential REITs, this insurance tightening is making it more costly and complicated to get adequate coverage for non-residents of Canada.

What Changed In The Underwriting Layer

Many Canadian landlord policies now contain a 30-day occupancy clause, an explicit inspection expectation, and a documented list of credentials the carrier expects from the on-the-ground manager. A pinhole leak found within hours costs a few thousand dollars to remediate. The same leak found several days later runs $15,000 to $40,000 out of pocket. Vacant properties and properties that are not professionally managed have a higher risk.

The Condo-Specific Layer

A condo owner does not insure the building itself. The building’s master policy covers the structure. The unit owner’s policy covers improvements inside the suite, contents, liability, loss of rental income, and any deductible allocated back to the unit when a claim originates within it.

The Toronto Yield Math, Working Example

Consider a Toronto one-bedroom condo rented at the rentals.ca March 2026 average of $2,206 per month, or $26,472 in gross annual rent.

How This Compares To Listed Alternatives

What Non-Resident Investors Should Do With This

Three practical points for U.S. non-residents evaluating direct Toronto rental exposure.

Price the full cost stack into the underwriting model before the offer goes in. Management fees, leasing fees, insurance premiums, and Part XIII withholding belong in the net operating income line from day one. The carrier will not write the policy without the management piece in place, so neither can be deferred.

Build the documentation infrastructure at acquisition. A written management agreement, an inspection cadence, and a working insurance file should exist from the start, not after a claim reveals a gap.

Where The Trend Is Headed

Conclusion

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