Ransomware Is Targeting US Banks: 3 Stocks With 60-Day Catalysts

Ransomware attacks on U.S. financial institutions are no longer isolated incidents. They are a pattern. The Everest ransomware group's April 20 attack on two major U.S. banks through a single shared vendor is the latest proof. For investors, the more important question is not what happened. It is where the money flows next as banks scramble to close the gaps these attacks keep exposing.

The Attack That Is Still Developing

This case is still moving. That is precisely why it matters to investors today.

The Bigger Picture: Ransomware Is Accelerating

The Citizens and Frost breach did not happen in isolation. In fact, the broader trend is worsening. Financial services now face record-high median ransom demands of $3 million, making the sector the most heavily targeted for large payouts. Additionally, 59% of financial services organizations hit by ransomware said their data was successfully encrypted, up from 49% a year prior.

The scale is striking. Over 7,500 organizations appeared on dark web leak sites in 2025, a 58% jump from 2024. As a result, total financial damage from ransomware globally reached an estimated $57 billion annually. Exploited vulnerabilities and compromised credentials were the two most common root causes. Both are exactly the entry points the Everest group used in April.

The IMF Warning Adds Regulatory Weight

Beyond the IMF, New York's NYDFS Part 500 framework now requires financial firms to attest directly to their cybersecurity posture. Consequently, each new rule translates into more mandatory spending. That spending flows to cybersecurity vendors.

CrowdStrike: A Record Year With More Ahead

CrowdStrike is the market leader in endpoint detection and AI-driven threat intelligence. Its Falcon platform is widely used across financial sector clients. To that point, the company surpassed $5 billion in ending annual recurring revenue in fiscal year 2026, reaching $5.25 billion, making it the fastest pure-play cybersecurity software company to hit that milestone.

Full-year fiscal 2026 revenue reached $4.81 billion, a 22% increase over the prior year. Furthermore, CrowdStrike generated $1.3 billion in free cash flow during fiscal year 2026 and holds $5.2 billion in cash against only $745.5 million in long-term debt. The next earnings date is June 3, 2026. Any commentary on financial sector pipeline growth tied to the current breach cycle would be material for the stock.

Palo Alto Networks: Platform Consolidation Gains Momentum

Palo Alto Networks covers network security, cloud security, and AI-driven threat response. Financial institutions are increasingly consolidating onto single-vendor platforms to reduce complexity. As a result, PANW is a direct beneficiary of that trend.

Fiscal second quarter 2026 revenue grew 15% year over year to $2.6 billion. Moreover, Next-Generation Security ARR grew 33% year over year to $6.3 billion. For bank-focused investors, that ARR figure captures subscription revenue from the advanced threat detection tools most relevant to institutions facing ransomware pressure. Full-year fiscal 2026 guidance calls for total revenue between $10.50 billion and $10.54 billion.

Zscaler: Zero Trust Architecture Built for Vendor Risk

Zscaler's zero trust platform addresses the specific vulnerability the Citizens and Frost breach exposed. Traditional security assumes that anything inside a corporate network can be trusted. In contrast, zero trust assumes nothing can. That distinction matters directly when attackers enter through a trusted vendor's connection.

Second quarter fiscal 2026 revenue came in at $815.8 million, a 26% year-over-year increase. Similarly, ARR grew 25% year-over-year to $3.359 billion. Zscaler also closed acquisitions of Red Canary and SPLX for an aggregate $692 million, expanding its detection capabilities further into the financial sector. When a vendor connection carries unknown risk, zero trust limits lateral movement. That is the exact gap the Everest ransomware group exploited in April.

What Investors Should Watch

Three catalysts could move all three stocks over the next 60 days.

First, the Frost Bank Texas AG notification deadline falls around May 20, 2026. A regulatory enforcement action against Frost would generate fresh headlines and accelerate compliance spending across the regional banking sector.

Second, CrowdStrike reports earnings on June 3, 2026. Any commentary on financial sector pipeline growth or deal acceleration tied to the current breach cycle would be material.

Third, Congress is currently reviewing the proposed updates to the Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act. Broader reporting requirements mean more institutional awareness of vendor risk, and more cybersecurity budget flowing to vendors like CRWD, PANW, and ZS.

The Everest ransomware attack on Citizens Financial and Cullen/Frost Bankers is a single data point. However, it sits inside a sharply worsening trend. For investors looking at where regulatory pressure, institutional fear, and rising attack frequency converge, the cybersecurity sector is the clearest answer available today.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.