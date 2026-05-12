CertiK, founded in 2017 by professors from Yale and Columbia universities, released their 23-page report on Wednesday.

Social relationship building is the dominant attack vector. Coinbase users who fell victim to scammers last spring likely moved money from their account to their wallets after being advised to do so by perfect-English speaking conmen claiming to be Coinbase staffers. After the money was in the wallet, the wallet was emptied.

CertiK specifically gave examples of fake LinkedIn job offers. "Most of the major North Korean heists begin with human manipulation," CertiK said in the report, adding, “fake venture capital impersonators, fraudulent job interviews, and malicious code repositories account for the majority of initial access across all clusters."

The report says that United Nations Security Council sanctions against North Korea have made cryptocurrency theft practically a state-sanctioned activity.

Americans are not the only ones watching their crypto values go to $0.

The ByBit theft made account holders in the United Arab Emirates the largest target domicile by disclosed wallet-hack value in 2025. Other big targets included Iran and Singapore.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation directly blamed North Korea based group TraderTraitor for Bybit.

Mandiant, a Google subsidiary, documented North Koreans using social-networking and relationship building against retail wallet infrastructure and fintech companies. Mandiant said the North Koreans are "highly active in targeting cryptocurrency wallets and exchanges to fund their weapons programs and circumvent international sanctions."

The writer owns Bitcoin and Ethereum. Artwork by the author using Canva.

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