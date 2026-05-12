Trade Strategy For SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, And TSLA

Good Morning Traders!

Today's economic calendar is packed with important inflation and economic data, highlighted by the CPI report, which showed stubborn inflation pressures, heavily influenced by potential geopolitical conflicts affecting commodity prices. Markets received headline and core inflation data alongside real earnings figures, making this one of the most important macro catalysts of the month.

Additional releases throughout the day include Redbook Retail Sales, Treasury auctions, the USDA WASDE report, Federal Budget Balance, and API energy inventory data after the close. With CPI, bond auctions, and inflation expectations all in focus, expect elevated volatility and sharp directional moves throughout the session. This is the type of environment where patience, discipline, and risk management become especially important.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently trading around 736.75 as markets head into one of the most important inflation reports of the month with CPI on deck. If buyers defend this level following the 8:30AM ET release, a move toward 742.00 may develop, followed by 747.50 if momentum builds through the session. Sustained strength above 753.00 would signal continued upside expansion fueled by easing inflation expectations and bullish positioning.

If SPY loses 736.75 with conviction, sellers may press into 731.75. A breakdown there could expose 726.75, and continued weakness may bring the 721.75 region into focus. Expect sharp volatility immediately following the CPI release.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is currently trading around 707.25 and remains strong as tech continues to dominate market leadership. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 713.50 may develop, followed by 719.75 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 726.00 would indicate continued upside leadership in growth stocks.

If 707.25 fails to hold, sellers may drive price toward 701.75. A deeper breakdown could expose 696.25, and continued weakness may bring the 690.75 region into play. Watch semiconductors closely following inflation data.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

AAPL is currently trading around 292.00 and continuing to trend near highs with strong relative strength. If buyers defend this level, price may rotate toward 296.50, followed by 301.00 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 305.50 would indicate continued institutional demand.

If 292.00 breaks lower, sellers may test 287.50 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 283.00, and deeper weakness may bring the 278.50 region into focus.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

MSFT is currently trading around 410.25 and attempting to stabilize after recent weakness relative to peers. If buyers defend this pivot, price may push toward 416.00, followed by 421.75 if momentum builds. A sustained move above 427.50 would signal renewed upside continuation. If 410.25 fails to hold, sellers may press into 405.25. A deeper pullback could test 400.25, and continued weakness may bring the 395.25 region into play.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVDA is currently trading around 217.50 and continuing to lead semiconductors with strong upside momentum. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 224.00 may develop, followed by 230.50 if momentum strengthens after CPI. Sustained trade above 237.00 would indicate strong upside expansion.

If 217.50 fails to hold, sellers may test 212.00 quickly. Continued downside could extend into 206.50, and deeper weakness may bring the 201.00 region into focus.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

GOOGL is currently trading around 385.00 and consolidating after recent downside pressure. If buyers defend this level, price may rotate toward 391.50, followed by 398.00 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 404.50 would indicate stronger upside participation.

If 385.00 fails to hold, sellers may guide price toward 379.00. A breakdown there could expose 373.00, and continued weakness may bring the 367.00 region into play.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

META is currently trading around 596.25 and remaining relatively weak compared to other mega caps. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 603.50 may develop, followed by 610.75 if momentum rebuilds. Sustained strength above 618.00 would indicate stronger recovery participation.

If 596.25 breaks lower, sellers may guide price toward 589.25. A deeper pullback could test 582.25, and continued weakness may bring the 575.25 region into focus.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

TSLA is currently trading around 439.75 and showing aggressive upside momentum as speculative appetite remains strong. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 448.50 may develop, followed by 457.25 if momentum continues. Sustained strength above 466.00 would indicate continued aggressive upside participation.

If 439.75 fails to hold, sellers may test 431.75 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 423.75, and deeper weakness may bring the 415.75 region into play.

Final Word: Good luck and trade safely!

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.