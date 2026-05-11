Datadog Becomes Harder To Ignore After Solid Q1 Earnings

For investors still deciding whether AI software belongs in their portfolio, Datadog's Q1 2026 earnings make a case that is hard to ignore. And with Nvidia reporting on May 20, the timing matters.

For two years, Wall Street asked the same question. Who actually profits when the AI trade matures? Nvidia captured the hardware layer. The hyperscalers captured the cloud. But which software company would become indispensable once AI goes into production? Datadog Q1 2026 earnings answered that question loudly. The company reported record revenue, crushed estimates, and surged 31% in a single session on May 7.

Datadog Q1 2026 Earnings: The Numbers That Moved the Market

Adjusted EPS came in at $0.60. Wall Street expected $0.51. Operating cash flow hit $335 million. Free cash flow reached $289 million. The company is not just growing. It is generating serious cash at the same time. Datadog's $4.8 billion cash position gives it significant runway to compete and acquire.

Revenue growth also accelerated. It rose from 29% last quarter and 25% a year ago. That acceleration is what sent shares up 31%.

Why This Is Bigger Than One Quarter

The most significant signal is where the growth is coming from. CEO Olivier Pomel confirmed growth was broad-based. It came from both AI-native and non-AI customers. Non-AI customer revenue growth accelerated to the mid-20s percent range. That is up from 19% a year ago. Datadog is not just riding the AI wave. It is winning on platform consolidation and cloud migration too.

The enterprise customer base is also expanding fast. Datadog ended Q1 with 4,550 customers generating over $100,000 in annual recurring revenue. That is up 21% from 3,770 a year ago. Those large customers account for roughly 90% of total ARR. ARR crossed $4 billion in the quarter. New logo bookings set an all-time record. They more than doubled year-over-year.

New products are gaining traction too. Datadog launched GPU Monitoring, an MCP Server, and the Bits AI Security Agent during the quarter. Each one positions Datadog inside the AI infrastructure stack enterprises are building right now. The company also earned FedRAMP High certification. That opens the door to significant U.S. federal government business.

The Ripple Effect on Snowflake and MongoDB

The Bigger Picture for Investors

Datadog raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to between $4.30 billion and $4.34 billion. That is up from a prior range of $4.06 billion to $4.10 billion. Full-year adjusted EPS guidance was lifted to between $2.36 and $2.44. Both raises came in well above what analysts had modeled.

Here is the investment question that matters right now. The market is near all-time highs. Nvidia reports on May 20. If Nvidia disappoints, the entire AI trade faces a stress test. Datadog's quarter suggests the monitoring and observability layer has real enterprise demand behind it. Not just speculative momentum.

For investors wanting to stay in the AI trade but reduce concentration risk, DDOG, SNOW, and MDB offer a different kind of bet. These companies are proving themselves in actual revenue. Not future promises. That is harder to dismiss after a quarter like this one.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.