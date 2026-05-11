IREN's Nvidia-Deal-Driven Momentum Slows—Here's Why Shares Are Under Pressure

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) has been one of the most hyped AI infrastructure stocks on the market. However, despite the strong performance, the stock fell sharply on Monday morning.

This overnight change seemed strange at first look. Because, not too long ago, IREN inked a significant five-year cloud services contract worth $3.4 billion with NVIDIA, one of the leading firms in AI.

In addition, NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was granted warrants that would enable it to inject up to $2.1 billion into IREN by purchasing its stock at $70 per share. This looked like a strong endorsement for the company.

The market seemed to agree.

The stock rose 7.7% following the news and rocketed 34% within a week, while over the last month, the price nearly doubled. Since the start of the year, the stock has risen 58%. This makes the former BTC miner one of the best-performing AI infrastructure stocks.

But what happened that made the stock fall today?

Strong Nvidia Partnership, But Earnings Were Weak

While the Nvidia tie-up provided a boost to the stock, IREN's current quarterly report brought back the reality that even the most promising stories can be under financial strain.

In its Q3 fiscal, IREN recorded a revenue of $144.8 million, a far cry from Wall Street forecasts of approximately $220 million, while also dropping from its last quarter's $184.7 million.

The bottom line was also disappointing.

IREN recorded a net loss of $247.8 million, much higher than analysts' estimates of an approximate $52.9 million loss, marking a significant increase from the last quarter's $155.4 million loss.

The reasons for this weak showing lay mainly in decreased Bitcoin mining revenues amid weaker prices, as the company continued moving away from its mining activities towards cloud computing in AI.

To put it succinctly, while IREN is expected to shine in the future, it currently lacks the performance to back up its prospects.

Investors Are Asking: Can IREN Truly Deliver?

IREN is no longer being considered as valuable as a Bitcoin mining firm. Instead, it is becoming viewed more like an AI cloud and hyperscale data centers company. That shift creates bigger expectations.

The firm plans to reach up to 5 gigawatts worth of AI-ready facilities in its portfolio. The company already has projects underway in Texas, Europe, and APAC markets. IREN has recently acquired Spanish firm Ingenostrum, which will add to its power pipeline a whopping 490 megawatts.

However, scaling operations to this level is costly.

As announced by the company recently, it is set to offer $2 billion worth of convertible senior notes due 2033. They also plan to offer an extra $300 million as an option for note purchasers.

Although this cash injection is good news, investors tend to react negatively to such offers due to possible shareholder dilution effects.

JPMorgan's Warning Adds More Caution

Despite the progress made by Nvidia, not everyone is completely sold on this move.

JPMorgan raised its price target on IREN from $39 to $46 due to improved AI prospects. However, it maintained an Underweight rating.

As explained by JPMorgan, there is a lot of risk regarding IREN’s complex business structure and doubts about how easy it will be for the firm to get its hands on the premium graphics cards from Nvidia.

This means that while Nvidia is certainly a huge positive for IREN, some analysts doubt whether the company can pull things off.

Retail Investors Remain Extremely Bullish

It is interesting to note that retail traders are much more bullish than institutions. Many platforms put the sentiment as "extremely bullish," with many investors seeing every drop as an opportunity to buy.

This optimism is driven by the success story of IREN. At present, it is locked into significant cloud contracts with both Microsoft and Nvidia. This allows the firm to earn more than $3 billion per year in contracted annual run-rate AI cloud revenue.

From a bullish perspective, any drops are temporary and not fundamentally based.

Any drop in stock price for IREN does not imply that the deal with Nvidia is overhyped. Rather, the drop shows a market balancing tremendous growth opportunities against execution risk.

In my opinion, the partnership with Nvidia is indeed transformative. It proves that IREN can become a significant player in one of the most exciting industries today.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.