You're Probably Leaving Free Money On The Table With Your HSA

Most Americans with a Health Savings Account (HSA) treat it the same way they treat a checking account for prescriptions: money in, money out, balance near zero at year’s end. If that sounds familiar, you’re likely surrendering one of the most remarkable tax-sheltering opportunities available anywhere in the U.S. tax code.

The HSA is not a spending account dressed up in tax clothing. Properly used, it’s a triple-tax-advantaged investment vehicle that can outperform a Roth IRA on a pure after-tax basis for the right investor, in the right situation. Here’s what you’re leaving on the table and how to stop.

The Triple Tax Advantage, Explained

The phrase “triple tax advantage” gets thrown around a lot, but its full weight rarely sinks in. HSA contributions are tax-deductible going in, grow tax-deferred while invested, and come out tax-free when used for qualified medical expenses. No other investment account in the U.S. offers all three simultaneously.

For medical expenses specifically, the HSA is strictly superior to any other account. No other vehicle delivers a deduction going in, tax-free growth, and tax-free distributions all three at once.

To put numbers to it: if you’re in the 24% tax bracket and contribute the 2026 individual maximum of $4,400, your federal tax savings alone come to $1,056, with an additional $337 in FICA savings if contributions are made through payroll, for a total of roughly $1,393 in immediate tax savings on a single year’s contributions.

That’s real money before a single dollar has compounded.

Who Qualifies and How Much You Can Put In

To open and contribute to an HSA, you must be covered under a qualified High Deductible Health Plan (HDHP) and cannot have any other health insurance coverage that is not an HDHP, including Medicare enrollment or coverage under a spouse’s non-HDHP plan.

For 2026, the annual HSA contribution limit is $4,400 for self-only HDHP coverage and $8,750 for family coverage, up from $4,300 and $8,550 in 2025. Individuals age 55 or older who haven’t yet enrolled in Medicare can add a $1,000 catch-up contribution on top of those limits.

One detail that often gets missed: these limits include all contributions combined, meaning employer contributions count toward the same annual cap. If your employer puts in $1,000 and you have self-only coverage, you can generally contribute only the remaining $3,400 yourself, unless you also qualify for the catch-up.

There’s also good news on eligibility access. Starting January 1, 2026, bronze and catastrophic health plans available through a Health Insurance Marketplace Exchange are treated as HDHPs, even if they do not meet the traditional HDHP deductible and out-of-pocket requirements, expanding HSA eligibility to individuals enrolled in these plans who were previously ineligible.

The Mistake Most People Make

Here’s the behavior that costs you the most: withdrawing HSA funds every year to cover current medical bills. Doing so is perfectly legal, but it eliminates the compounding engine entirely.

Many financial advisors recommend treating HSAs as retirement accounts first and then as healthcare spending accounts. Without the tax drag that affects traditional investment accounts, HSAs can accumulate wealth more efficiently than almost any other savings vehicle.

The smarter move is to pay out-of-pocket for current medical expenses, using regular income, and let the HSA balance grow untouched. You can reimburse yourself for those expenses at any point in the future, with no time limit, as long as the expense was incurred after you opened the account. Keep your receipts, and you effectively build a tax-free pool you can tap years or decades later.

How To Actually Invest It

Contributing to an HSA and leaving the balance in cash is a half-measure. Many HSA custodians offer investment options once the balance clears a minimum threshold, often $1,000 to $2,000, at which point the excess can be invested in mutual funds, index funds, or ETFs depending on the custodian’s platform.

Most major providers offer robust investment platforms comparable to those found in traditional brokerage accounts, including money market accounts, mutual funds across various asset classes, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for low-cost diversified investing, and individual stocks for more aggressive growth strategies.

The range and quality of investment options varies significantly between custodians, and that variation matters more than most people realize. Fidelity, Lively, and HealthEquity are among the providers widely cited for offering broad, low-cost investment menus. If your employer-provided HSA has limited or high-fee options, it’s worth checking whether your plan allows you to transfer funds to a self-directed HSA account at another custodian; many do.

The HSA as a Retirement Account

Think of the HSA as a stealth retirement vehicle with a medical-expense backstop built in. The tax-free compounding over time is the mechanism that makes the HSA competitive with, and in some scenarios superior to, a Roth IRA for retirement accumulation.

Once you reach age 65, you can use HSA dollars for anything you’d like without penalty. Any withdrawals that aren’t used for qualified medical expenses in retirement are taxed as ordinary income, like most withdrawals from traditional IRAs. That means worst case, after 65, your HSA functions exactly like a traditional IRA. Best case, if you use it for healthcare costs, which are essentially guaranteed in retirement, every dollar comes out tax-free.

HSA funds never expire and roll over year after year, the account is portable and stays with you when you change jobs, and unlike traditional retirement accounts, there are no required minimum distributions. That last point is significant. A traditional 401(k) forces you to start withdrawing at age 73, whether you need to or not. Your HSA sits quietly, compounding, with no such mandate.

The Sequencing Strategy Worth Knowing

If you want to squeeze every dollar out of the HSA’s structure, the sequencing of your contributions matters. Financial planners often recommend maxing your HSA before adding additional contributions beyond your 401(k) employer match. The logic is straightforward: the HSA’s triple advantage beats the double advantage of either a traditional or Roth IRA in most scenarios where healthcare spending is expected.

A client who contributes the family maximum of $8,750 annually starting at age 40 and invests the balance rather than holding cash has a materially different outcome by age 65. Across 25 years at a 7% average annual return, that annual contribution grows to roughly $600,000 in tax-free compounding; a figure that makes the “spending account” framing look almost embarrassing.

One Caveat Worth Stating Plainly

The account you probably glanced at during open enrollment and then forgot about may be the most tax-efficient tool you have access to. Using it as a savings vehicle for next year’s copays is a bit like using a Vanguard brokerage account as a checking account. The mechanics allow it. The math argues against it.

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.