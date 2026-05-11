That single piece of paperwork can override decades of estate planning. It can also disinherit your current spouse, accidentally hand your IRA to an ex, or saddle your kids with a tax bill that wipes out a meaningful chunk of the inheritance. Here is how it actually works, and the costly mistakes that quietly play out in probate courts and tax returns every year.

Why the Beneficiary Form Beats the Will

The Mistakes That Cost Heirs the Most Money

Naming the Estate as Beneficiary

Forgetting to Update After a Life Event

Naming a Minor Child Directly

Skipping the Contingent Beneficiary

If your primary beneficiary predeceases you and you never named a backup, the account reverts to your estate by default, which dumps you back into the probate and tax problems described above. Naming a contingent beneficiary takes thirty seconds and prevents that outcome entirely.

Misunderstanding Per Stirpes vs. Per Capita

Most beneficiary forms let you choose how a deceased beneficiary’s share is handled. Per stirpes pushes that share down to the deceased beneficiary’s children, while per capita splits it among the surviving named beneficiaries. Picking the wrong box can disinherit your grandchildren without you ever realizing it, particularly in blended families.

The Special Rules That Apply to Spouses

The Ten-Year Rule and Why It Changes Your Strategy

Before 2020, a non-spouse beneficiary could stretch distributions from an inherited IRA across their own life expectancy, often a span of forty or fifty years for younger heirs. The SECURE Act killed that planning tool for most beneficiaries. Today, with limited exceptions for minor children of the original owner, disabled individuals, and beneficiaries less than ten years younger than the deceased, the entire inherited account must be drained within ten years.

Taxable Brokerage Accounts and the TOD Workaround

An Audit You Can Run This Weekend

Set aside an hour, log into every account that holds investable assets, and confirm the following for each one.

Once the audit is done, calendar a recurring review every January and after every significant life event. The forms are free to update, and most custodians let you change them online in under five minutes.

The Bottom Line

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