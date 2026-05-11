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That single piece of paperwork can override decades of estate planning. It can also disinherit your current spouse, accidentally hand your IRA to an ex, or saddle your kids with a tax bill that wipes out a meaningful chunk of the inheritance. Here is how it actually works, and the costly mistakes that quietly play out in probate courts and tax returns every year.
Why the Beneficiary Form Beats the Will
The Mistakes That Cost Heirs the Most Money
Naming the Estate as Beneficiary
Forgetting to Update After a Life Event
Naming a Minor Child Directly
Skipping the Contingent Beneficiary
If your primary beneficiary predeceases you and you never named a backup, the account reverts to your estate by default, which dumps you back into the probate and tax problems described above. Naming a contingent beneficiary takes thirty seconds and prevents that outcome entirely.
Misunderstanding Per Stirpes vs. Per Capita
Most beneficiary forms let you choose how a deceased beneficiary’s share is handled. Per stirpes pushes that share down to the deceased beneficiary’s children, while per capita splits it among the surviving named beneficiaries. Picking the wrong box can disinherit your grandchildren without you ever realizing it, particularly in blended families.
The Special Rules That Apply to Spouses
The Ten-Year Rule and Why It Changes Your Strategy
Before 2020, a non-spouse beneficiary could stretch distributions from an inherited IRA across their own life expectancy, often a span of forty or fifty years for younger heirs. The SECURE Act killed that planning tool for most beneficiaries. Today, with limited exceptions for minor children of the original owner, disabled individuals, and beneficiaries less than ten years younger than the deceased, the entire inherited account must be drained within ten years.
Taxable Brokerage Accounts and the TOD Workaround
An Audit You Can Run This Weekend
Set aside an hour, log into every account that holds investable assets, and confirm the following for each one.
Once the audit is done, calendar a recurring review every January and after every significant life event. The forms are free to update, and most custodians let you change them online in under five minutes.
The Bottom Line
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You can spend thousands of dollars on a meticulously drafted will, name a trustee, sign in front of witnesses, and still have none of it apply to the bulk of your money. For most American investors, the largest pools of wealth they leave behind sit inside retirement and brokerage accounts, and those accounts are not controlled by your will at all. They pass directly to whoever is listed on a one-page beneficiary form you probably filled out in a hurry years ago and never looked at again.
Retirement accounts like 401(k)s and IRAs, along with brokerage accounts that have transfer-on-death (TOD) registrations, pass through what attorneys call non-probate transfer. The custodian of the account, whether that is Fidelity, Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), or Vanguard, looks at the beneficiary on file and sends the money there. The will is irrelevant to that transfer.
The Supreme Court settled the principle in Kennedy v. Plan Administrator for DuPont Savings, a 2009 decision in which a man’s ex-wife collected his entire 401(k) because she was still listed as the beneficiary, even though their divorce decree had waived her rights. The plan paid the named beneficiary, and the family’s appeals went nowhere. That ruling continues to bind plan administrators today, and it is the single best reason to treat the beneficiary form as the most important document in your financial life.
Listing your estate, or leaving the line blank so the account defaults to your estate, is one of the most expensive mistakes an investor can make. When an IRA goes to an estate rather than to a designated individual, the account loses access to the longer payout windows available to human beneficiaries. Under IRS rules governing inherited IRAs, an estate must generally distribute the full balance within five years if the original owner died before their required beginning date, accelerating the income tax bill dramatically. The money also gets dragged into probate, which means court fees, public filings, and delays that can run a year or longer.
Divorce, remarriage, the birth of a child, and the death of a previously named beneficiary are all triggers that should prompt an immediate review of every account. State revocation-on-divorce statutes do not always reach ERISA-governed retirement plans, which is exactly the trap that cost the family in the Kennedy case. The Department of Labor specifically warns participants to review beneficiary designations after major life changes.
A six-year-old cannot legally accept a $400,000 brokerage account. When a minor is named as a direct beneficiary, the custodian typically refuses to release funds without a court-appointed guardian or conservator, which means probate again, plus ongoing court supervision until the child reaches the age of majority. At that point the now-eighteen-year-old gets the entire balance with no strings attached. A custodial account under the Uniform Transfers to Minors Act, or better yet a properly drafted trust named as the beneficiary, solves both problems.
Federal law treats married couples differently depending on the account type, and the distinction trips up plenty of investors. Under ERISA, a 401(k) participant cannot name anyone other than their spouse as primary beneficiary without the spouse’s notarized written consent. IRAs are not covered by that rule at the federal level, although a handful of community property states impose similar requirements.
A surviving spouse who inherits an IRA also has options no one else gets. They can roll the account into their own IRA and treat it as if they had owned it all along, which preserves the ability to defer required minimum distributions until age 73 under the SECURE 2.0 Act. Non-spouse beneficiaries lost that flexibility when the SECURE Act of 2019 imposed the ten-year rule, which generally requires inherited retirement accounts to be fully distributed within a decade.
For an adult child inheriting a $1 million traditional IRA, that compressed window can push them into a higher marginal tax bracket for years at a time. The IRS confirmed in its 2024 final regulations that beneficiaries of owners who had already started taking required minimum distributions must continue annual withdrawals during the ten-year period, not just empty the account in year ten. Roth IRAs avoid the income tax hit, although the ten-year clock still applies to the account itself, which is one reason Roth conversions during your lifetime can pay off for heirs.
A standard brokerage account at firms like Charles Schwab, Fidelity, or Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) goes through probate by default. A transfer-on-death registration changes that. Once you complete a TOD form, the named beneficiary can claim the account by presenting a death certificate and identification, usually within a few weeks, with no court involvement at all.
Taxable brokerage assets also receive a step-up in cost basis at death under Internal Revenue Code Section 1014. An heir who inherits a long-held position in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) or the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) gets a new basis equal to the market value on the date of death, wiping out decades of unrealized capital gains. That single feature makes taxable brokerage accounts surprisingly tax-efficient inheritance vehicles, and pairing them with a TOD beneficiary keeps the transfer fast and private.
- Primary and contingent beneficiaries are both listed. A blank contingent line is the same as no contingent at all.
- Names and Social Security numbers are spelled correctly. Custodians have rejected claims over a single missing letter.
- Percentages add up to 100%. Some platforms quietly default the remainder to the estate.
- Per stirpes or per capita is selected intentionally. Read the fine print on what each option actually does.
- A trust, if named, is correctly identified. The trust name, date, and tax ID must match the trust document exactly.
- Old employer 401(k)s have current beneficiaries. Plans you left behind years ago are the most common source of stale designations.
A will tells your family who gets the dining room table. A beneficiary form tells your IRA custodian who gets the seven-figure retirement account. The two documents are not equivalent, and when they disagree, the beneficiary form wins every time. Investors who treat that one-page form with the seriousness it deserves can move significant wealth to the people they love quickly, privately, and with the smallest possible tax bite. Investors who ignore it tend to leave behind expensive lessons for the next generation.