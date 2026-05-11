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May 11, 2026 10:36 AM 4 min read

Blue Owl Capital's Q1: Dividend Reset Closes Buffer

The Stability Case

Credit metrics improved across the quarter. Investments on non-accrual fell to 2.0% at cost and 1.0% at fair value, compared with 2.3% and 1.1% at December 31, 2025 (Q1 2026 PR, 6 May 2026). Management noted no new non-accruals during the quarter. In January, Moody’s upgraded OBDC to Baa2 — a notch above the prior Baa3, moving the rating further from the BBB- threshold where capital costs become non-linear.

The portfolio remains weighted toward senior secured positions. First-lien senior secured debt represented 72.1% of the portfolio at fair value as of March 31, 2026, with 78.1% of investments in senior secured positions overall. Floating-rate debt comprised 96.1% across 230 portfolio companies and 30 industries.

Net debt-to-equity declined to 1.13x from 1.19x at year-end and 1.26x a year prior. The Company disclosed $455 million in cash and $3.6 billion of undrawn capacity on credit facilities, against $8.5 billion of total principal debt outstanding. A $300 million stock repurchase program was authorized in February 2026, with $35 million executed by quarter-end.

Where Caution Is Warranted

The dividend reset is the structural signal. The Board declared a Q2 2026 base dividend of $0.31, down from $0.37 maintained through 2025 and Q1 2026. The new base aligns precisely with Q1 adjusted NII of $0.31. Coverage at the base is now 1.00x — no remaining buffer at the base level. The supplemental dividend framework remains in place, but supplemental sits above the new $0.31 base, not above a buffer that no longer exists.

NAV per share declined to $14.41 from $14.81 at year-end and $15.14 a year prior — driven primarily by credit-spread widening on the portfolio’s mark-to-market. The credit reading remains stable; the valuation of those credits moved.

What Would Shift The Narrative

A return to wider spreads at the deployment level would shift the trajectory. The weighted average term for new investment commitments was 6.8 years versus 6.0 years a year prior, suggesting OBDC is locking current spreads for longer durations. If new originations land at higher all-in yields than the assets being repaid, asset rotation rebuilds earnings power without requiring a rate cycle reversal.

The supplemental dividend framework is the second variable. Supplemental was zero in Q1 2026 and Q4 2025, after $0.01 in Q1 2025. A return to supplemental payments would indicate NII printing above the $0.31 base. Without supplemental, the reading is compressed; with supplemental, the structure rebuilds.

What I’d Watch

This is not a prediction — structural assessment.

Source: Blue Owl Capital Corporation Q1 2026 Press Release (6 May 2026); Q1 2026 10-Q (filed May 2026); Moody’s rating action (January 2026).

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.

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