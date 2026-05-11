The Social Security Timing Decision That Could Cost You $100,000

Most people pick a Social Security claiming age the same way they pick a box of cereal at the grocery store, by reaching for the most familiar option. The default for millions of Americans is age 62, the moment they first qualify. The numbers, however, suggest that decision can quietly cost a retiree more than $100,000 over a typical lifetime, and in some cases considerably more.

The decision is not just about a monthly check. It reshapes spousal benefits, survivor income, the value of an investment portfolio, and how long savings need to stretch. Below is a data-driven breakdown of what claiming at 62, 67, and 70 actually produces, where the break-even ages fall, and the scenarios where waiting genuinely pays off.

The Three Anchor Ages, In Dollars

The $100,000 Math, Spelled Out

Take a worker with a $2,500 primary insurance amount, the benefit they would receive at FRA. Filing at 62 cuts that to $1,750. Waiting until 70 lifts it to $3,100. Over a 20-year retirement that ends at age 82, the cumulative payouts come out roughly like this:

Claim at 62: $1,750 a month for 20 years equals about $420,000.

$1,750 a month for 20 years equals about $420,000. Claim at 67: $2,500 a month for 15 years equals about $450,000.

$2,500 a month for 15 years equals about $450,000. Claim at 70: $3,100 a month for 12 years equals about $446,400.

That looks like a wash, but it is not. Push the endpoint to age 90, and the picture changes sharply. The age-62 path delivers about $588,000, the age-67 path about $690,000, and the age-70 path roughly $744,000. The $156,000 spread between filing at 62 and waiting until 70 is the part most people miss. Cost-of-living adjustments magnify the gap further because each annual increase is applied to a larger base.

None of those figures account for taxes, Medicare premium changes, or the value of investing benefits received early, but the headline holds: for retirees who reach a normal life expectancy, the timing decision is a six-figure decision.

Where the Break-Even Ages Actually Fall

Now compare that to actual longevity. The SSA estimates that a healthy 65-year-old man can expect to live to about 84 and a 65-year-old woman to about 87. For married couples, the probability that at least one spouse reaches 90 is meaningful. In other words, the average claimant clears every break-even age by years, not months. The math favors waiting for most people who are not in poor health.

Health is the variable that flips the verdict. A claimant with a serious medical condition or a family history of early mortality may never reach the break-even point, in which case taking benefits at 62 captures real income that would otherwise vanish. The honest version of the rule is that delay is the right call for the median retiree and the wrong call for the retiree with concrete reasons to expect a shorter life.

Why Spousal And Survivor Benefits Tilt The Decision

Looking at this purely as an individual cash-flow problem misses the point for married couples. A spousal benefit is worth up to 50% of the higher earner’s full retirement age benefit. A survivor benefit, paid after the higher earner dies, can equal 100% of what the deceased spouse was receiving. Both are calculated off the higher earner’s claiming age.

A common coordinated strategy is for the higher earner to delay to 70 while the lower earner claims earlier, often at FRA. The household gets income flowing while the larger benefit keeps growing, and the survivor inherits the larger check.

The Scenarios Where Claiming At 62 Actually Wins

Waiting is not always the right answer. There are several situations where filing at 62 is the better financial move, and they deserve a clear-eyed look rather than a default delay.

The Earnings Test, Quietly Punitive For Early Claimers

How To Approach Your Own Decision

The right way to attack this is to run the numbers on your specific situation, not on a stranger’s hypothetical. The SSA’s my Social Security account gives projected benefit amounts at 62, FRA, and 70 based on the actual earnings record. Verifying that record is worth doing first, because errors are common and they reduce benefits permanently if uncorrected.

The Bottom Line For Investors

Social Security is the closest thing most American retirees will ever own to a longevity-protected, inflation-adjusted, government-backed annuity. Claiming at 62 turns that asset into its smallest possible version. Claiming at 70 turns it into its largest. The five- or eight-year difference looks academic in your 60s, and looks decisive in your 80s.

image credit: Author

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.