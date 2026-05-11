Shantui Construction Seeks Hong Kong IPO, Riding Construction Boom For AI Infrastructure

The construction and mining machinery maker has filed for an IPO, backed by Weichai Power and parent Shandong Heavy Industry

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Key Takeaways:

Heavy equipment maker Shantui Construction has filed to list in Hong Kong, reporting its profit climbed 9% last year

The company's overseas operations boast much higher gross margins than its domestic business, while its excavator sales are expanding rapidly

Carried by bulldozers

Shantui Construction's products cover two primary segments: construction machinery and components. The construction machinery segment spans bulldozers, excavators, loaders, road machinery, mining trucks and concrete machinery. Components primarily focus on undercarriages and transmission parts.

The bulldozer segment was historically the company's cash cow. In 2025, Shantui Construciton commanded 10.2% of the global bulldozer market, ranking third worldwide. It is China's undisputed leader in that area with 63% of the market, continuously holding the top spot since 2004. The bulldozer business generated 1.32 billion yuan ($194 million) in gross profit for the company last year, representing 43.5% of its total gross profit of 3.03 billion yuan.

The company's bulldozer sales rose 17% in 2023 to 3.95 billion yuan, though they dropped 12% last year to 3.48 billion yuan as China's property market remained weak.

Excavator segment growing rapidly

Shantui Construction's excavator business is on a stronger track, functioning as one of its crucial growth engines. Gross profits for this segment doubled to 519 million yuan in 2024, and then doubled again to 1.09 billion yuan last year. The segment's contribution to the company's overall gross profit grew from 18.9% in 2024 to 36% last year, consolidating its place as the second-largest gross profit contributor.

Unlike its more mature bulldozer business, Shantui's excavator sales have been rising steadily over the last three years, including 30% growth last year to 3.94 billion yuan from 3.02 billion yuan in 2024, taking the top revenue-earning spot from bulldozers.

The wider uses of excavators in infrastructure building, mining and urban construction has created strong demand for the equipment, with the global market worth $70.6 billion in 2025 — far bigger than the bulldozer market. The market is expected to further swell to $97.1 billion by 2030, which should benefit Shantui Construction as it builds its position in that segment.

Seasonal weakness

A pricing of the company's Hong Kong shares at a multiple below 10 times earnings would represent an exceptionally attractive valuation, whereas a range of 16 to 18 times still looks reasonable but slightly aggressive. Anything much higher than that would risk making the stock appear expensive due to the company's relatively smaller global footprint when benchmarked against industry titans like Caterpillar and Komatsu

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.