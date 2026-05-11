Intel Is Up 232% This Year. Apple Just Made It Bigger.

Q1 earnings growth tracking +28%, the strongest since 2021. Berkshire’s first quarter without Buffett ended at $397B in cash. Apple-Intel chip deal capped a 232% Intel year.

S&P 500 closed at a record 7,398.93 (+0.8%), Nasdaq at 26,247.08 (+1.7%). Both posted a sixth straight weekly gain, the longest streak since 2024. Dow up 12 points. WTI fell 6.7% on the week to $95.42 despite the Strait of Hormuz still closed. Gas $4.55 at the pump.

THE RUNDOWN

INTEL › THE 232% YEAR › Apple’s preliminary chip-manufacturing agreement with Intel landed Friday. INTC hit a $130.57 all-time high, up 232% YTD and 433% over the past 12 months. Intel just posted its best month in 55 years on the Nasdaq. The US government’s 10% stake from August 2025 is now worth more than $50B.

BERKSHIRE › ABEL’S FIRST QUARTER › Greg Abel ran his first earnings cycle as CEO with Berkshire ending Q1 at a record $397.4B in cash. The conglomerate now owns $339.3B of US Treasuries, more than the Fed itself and most foreign central banks. Roughly 5% of the entire Treasury bill market sits in one company. Buffett’s “jersey” was retired at the annual meeting.

APPLE › R&D HIT 10% OF REVENUE › Apple’s R&D spend crossed 10% of revenue for the first time in at least 30 years. Stock at all-time highs Thursday. Pair that with the Intel partnership and the AI-lag narrative that defined Apple’s 2025 is functionally over.

MACRO › JOBS BEAT, OIL DOWN, CEASEFIRE INCOMING › April payrolls hit +115K vs +55K expected. Oil fell more than 6% on the week despite Hormuz still closed. Trump announced a 3-day Russia-Ukraine ceasefire starting tomorrow.

THE PLAY › THE BREADTH QUESTION

Six straight weekly gains. The longest streak since 2024 for both the S&P and Nasdaq.

The body of the market disagrees with the headline.

The rally is concentrated. Technology $XLK +3.46% Friday while Utilities $XLU -0.91%, Health Care $XLV -0.82%, and Financials $XLF -0.58%. Five of eleven sectors finished red on a record-high day.

Cracks under the surface. Cloudflare -24% on the week after laying off 1,100 employees. CoreWeave -11% Friday on raised capex and softer guidance. Expedia -6.8% on Iran travel demand. Michigan consumer sentiment hit 48.2, recessionary territory. Gas $4.55. Q1 earnings growth of +28.2%, the strongest since 2021, is doing the heavy lifting. AMD, Palantir, Akamai, Block all beat this week. Cloudflare and CoreWeave are the offsets.

Tuesday is the test. April CPI lands at 8:30 AM ET with consensus +0.6% MoM. If oil pass-through hits the print, the rate-cut narrative breaks and dispersion gets worse. Watch the 10Y. A spike through 4.50% on a hot CPI hits financials and small caps before any rotation can rescue the index.

Tactical close. CD rates around 4.20% APY for 9-12 month terms, with FDIC insurance up to $250K per depositor, per bank, per ownership category. $10K locked at 4.20% earns about $315 in nine months. For 6-12 month cash that doesn’t need daily liquidity, locking that yield before it potentially moves lower is the cleanest move on the table this weekend.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.