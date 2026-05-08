For ASML Investors, Dutch Economic Growth May Be Irrelevant

The Netherlands is expected to grow at a relatively modest pace in 2026, with the European Commission forecasting GDP growth of around 1.6%. But for investors looking at ASML Holding NV, Dutch economic growth may be almost irrelevant.

That is because ASML is no longer really a Netherlands story. It is a global semiconductor infrastructure story.

As demand tied to artificial intelligence, cloud computing, advanced chips, and data center expansion continues to accelerate, ASML remains one of the most strategically important companies in the entire semiconductor supply chain. For investors, the company's role in enabling next-generation chip production may matter far more than the pace of Dutch GDP growth.

Why ASML Still Sits At The Center of The AI Trade?

Over the last several years, the global technology market has shifted from consumer electronics-driven growth toward infrastructure-driven demand.

The biggest spending wave is now happening in:

AI servers

High-performance computing

Advanced data centers

Semiconductor fabrication

Cloud infrastructure

That transition matters because none of those areas can scale without advanced chip manufacturing.

And advanced chip manufacturing increasingly depends on ASML.

The company remains the dominant supplier of extreme ultraviolet lithography systems, commonly known as EUV machines. These systems are essential for producing the most advanced semiconductors used in AI processors, high-end GPUs and next-generation computing hardware.

In practical terms, ASML sits among the strongest positions in global technology infrastructure.

The Revenue Story Shows The Scale of The Shift

ASML's growth over the last decade reflects the growing importance of semiconductor complexity.

In 2015, the company generated around €6.3 billion in revenue. By 2025, revenue exceeded €27 billion, driven by rising demand for advanced semiconductor equipment and increasing capital spending across the chip industry.

That growth has not been purely cyclical.

It has been supported by a structural increase in semiconductor intensity across the global economy. AI acceleration has only strengthened that trend.

The company also maintains strong order visibility, with backlog levels supporting multi-year revenue growth. That matters because semiconductor equipment demand can be volatile, but ASML's position in the supply chain gives it unusually strong visibility compared to many other technology companies.

Why Investors Still View ASML Differently?

Not every semiconductor company benefits equally from AI spending.

Some chipmakers remain exposed to consumer demand cycles or pricing pressure. ASML operates differently.

The company effectively sells the infrastructure needed to manufacture the world's most advanced chips. That creates a much stronger strategic position.

ASML's near monopoly in EUV technology also creates a competitive moat that is extremely difficult to replicate. The barriers to entry are not just financial. They involve years of engineering expertise, supply chain coordination and customer integration.

That level of dominance is rare in global technology.

For investors, it means ASML is often viewed less as a cyclical hardware company and more as a critical infrastructure provider for the semiconductor industry.

The Netherlands Benefits From Global Demand, Not Local Growth

One of the more interesting aspects of the Dutch market is that some of its largest companies are more closely tied to global economic activity than to domestic demand.

ASML is the clearest example.

The Netherlands may only grow at around 1.5% to 1.6% in 2026, but the industries driving ASML's business are growing much faster than that. Semiconductor demand tied to AI and digital infrastructure continues expanding at rates well above the broader European GDP.

That creates an important distinction for investors.

Owning ASML is not really a bet on the Dutch economy. It is a bet on long-term semiconductor complexity, AI infrastructure spending and advanced computing demand.

Capital Spending Remains The Key Variable

The most important factor for ASML in 2026 will likely remain semiconductor capital expenditure.

Global chipmakers continue investing heavily in advanced manufacturing capacity, particularly at leading-edge nodes. The reason is simple: demand for processing power keeps increasing.

AI workloads require more advanced chips, more energy-efficient architectures and greater manufacturing precision. That directly benefits companies supplying the equipment needed to produce those chips.

As long as semiconductor manufacturers continue to prioritize advanced-node investment, ASML remains well-positioned to capture a significant share of that spending cycle.

Risks Still Exist

Even with its dominant position, ASML is not immune to risk.

The semiconductor industry remains cyclical, and periods of slower demand or delayed fab investment can still affect orders. Export restrictions and geopolitical tensions tied to advanced chip technology also remain important variables.

In addition, the stock's valuation often reflects high expectations, which means investors continue demanding strong execution and sustained growth visibility.

Still, the broader structural backdrop remains supportive.

Conclusion

ASML remains one of the most strategically important companies in global technology infrastructure.

While the Dutch economy itself is expected to grow modestly in 2026, the forces driving ASML operate on a completely different scale. AI expansion, advanced semiconductor manufacturing and global data infrastructure spending continue creating long-term demand for the company's technology.

For investors, ASML is less a Netherlands macro story and more a direct way to gain exposure to the infrastructure layer behind the global AI and semiconductor buildout.

image credit: Author

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.