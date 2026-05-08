Strong Earnings Push Micron Technology Stock Higher As Bulls Eye Next Major Breakout

Micron Technology stock (NASDAQ:MU) is doing phenomenally well, and investors are taking notice of it.

The chipmaker's shares have rallied by more than 20% just in this week alone, marking its best week in almost eight months. Also, the company's stocks have risen by an impressive 700% in the past year as AI continues to change the semiconductor industry.

That kind of move naturally raises questions. Is the Micron pump already over, or could this rally still have more room to run?

At the moment, many investors see this narrative as anything but over.

This is because Micron has sort of become one of the leading players in the booming market of AI infrastructure.

With the increasing demand for artificial intelligence, the demand for memory chips powering data centers, AI servers, and other highly efficient processors continues to grow.

Micron is among the companies that can meet these needs. This puts the firm in an excellent position.

Thanks to limited supply and customers’ inability to acquire enough inventory, Micron has significantly enhanced its pricing and profit potential.

The Numbers Behind Micron's Bullish Run

Micron's recent financial results show exactly why Wall Street is getting more bullish.

In its latest quarter, the company reported $23.9 billion in revenue, up 196% from the same period last year. That is massive growth.

Gross margins also surged to 74%, compared to just 37% a year earlier. Net income margins also increased to nearly 58%, showing that Micron is becoming much more profitable.

Even more impressive, Micron expects revenue to climb to about $33.5 billion next quarter, with margins potentially reaching 81%.

These are record-breaking numbers for the company.

One of the biggest drivers behind this development is Micron’s high bandwidth memory, or HBM, chips. This chip is crucial to the operation of AI systems designed by Nvidia, AMD, and other major tech firms.

Demand is so strong that Micron's HBM supply for 2026 is already fully booked. That means customers are locking in orders far ahead of time because they simply cannot get enough supply.

Why Investors Believe Micron Could Still Have More Room to Run

Even after its huge run, some analysts believe Micron stock may still be undervalued.

Micron currently trades at about 11 times forward earnings, which is quite low compared to many of the other large AI stocks.

That’s why many bulls think there’s a lot of upside potential for the shares if the market realizes the full potential of Micron as an AI infrastructure stock rather than a memory stock.

Recently, Mizuho increased its target price for Micron from $545 to $740. Some bulls, like Sarfatti Investment Research, even think Micron could reach a price of $1,000 or higher if AI demand continues to increase at its current rate.

It sounds crazy, but the rationale is based on healthy earnings growth, margin expansion, and sustained demand for AI.

In essence, Micron is transforming its business model, and there might be a lot more upside left for the market to realize yet.

AI Demand Is Changing Micron's Future

Usually, memory companies were known for boom-and-bust cycles. When supply was high, prices would crash. When supply tightened, profits would rise.

But AI looks to be changing that routine.

Today, AI systems require huge amounts of advanced memory, and demand is growing faster than supply can keep up.

This is creating demand that seems more stable than the demand for older memory chips.

Micron's CEO has even said that some of its major clients are getting just half or even two-thirds of the memory that they require.

That shortage has made Micron enjoy pricing power and profits. In other words, Micron is reaping benefits out of one of the biggest technological changes in many years.

Risks Still Exist — And They Matter

Of course, no stock moves up forever without challenges.

Micron still faces risks, including potential oversupply in future years if production expands too quickly.

The semiconductor industry can also be volatile, and large spending on new factories and production facilities carries execution risk.

Micron plans to spend over $25 billion on expansion, which is a massive commitment. If demand slows or production issues appear, the stock could face pressure.

There are also concerns that AI spending could cool if companies overbuild infrastructure too quickly.

So while the outlook is strong, volatility should still be expected.

What All This Means for Investors

The strong performance by Micron recently shows that it has become a key component in the building out of artificial intelligence.

Strong revenue growth, rising margins, tight supply are all pushing investors to take a new look at Micron’s future prospects.

That is why Micron’s stock price is continuing to rise despite its massive gains. If it keeps performing, bulls expect this to be the beginning of an even bigger breakout run.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.