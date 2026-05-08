Post-'Demon Boy' Hangover Drains Magic From Imax China

The big-screen cinema company's China revenue tumbled in the first quarter, returning to normal levels after a year-ago boost from animated blockbuster ‘Ne Zha 2'

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Key Takeaways:

When "Ne Zha 2" dominated the Lunar New Year box office last year, rewriting Chinese box office history, the tale of mythical devil child had a halo effect on Imax China Holding Inc. (1970.HK), whose trademark big-screen theaters were packed during the period. By the first quarter of 2026, however, Imax's results cooled sharply as the market returned to reality.

A closer examination of Imax Corp.'s regional breakdown reveals that nearly all of the weakness came from China. The company's revenue from Greater China plunged by nearly half to $20.57 million in the latest quarter from about $40.13 million a year earlier. The region's contribution to total revenue also shrank from 46% to roughly 25% over that time, highlighting how rapidly the company's single most important overseas market contracted.

As a Hong Kong-listed company, Imax China is only required to report its financial results twice a year. But the weak first-quarter showing by its U.S.-listed parent, which files quarterly, hints that Imax China's midyear results won't be pretty when they're released in August.

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.