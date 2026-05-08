Victory Giant Posts Strong Quarterly Growth On AI Boom

The company's revenue and profit made strong double-digit gains in the first quarter as demand for its high-end PCBs surged on rising demand from AI hardware makers

image credit: Bamboo Works

Victory Giant Technology (HuiZhou) Co. Ltd. (2476.HK; 300476.SZ) reported strong double-digit growth in the first quarter, fueled by booming demand for its advanced printed circuit boards (PCBs) used in AI servers and other high-performance computing equipment.

The company's stock jumped 7% after the publication of the results, its first quarterly report since its Hong Kong IPO last month. It sold shares for HK$209.88 each, making it Hong Kong's largest IPO so far this year as it raised HK$23.1 billion ($2.95 billion). The stock is up about 50% since its debut, as investors clamor for AI exposure.

Last year, MLPCBs were Victory Giant's biggest revenue source, accounting for 8.3 billion yuan, or 43% of its sales. That was closely followed by HDIs, which contributed 38.5% or 7.4 billion yuan, up sharply from just 14% in 2024. As AI technologies continue to expand, demand for its MLPCBs and HDIs is expected to remain strong.

The company currently produces mostly in its home base of Huizhou in South China's Guangdong province. It is also building new plants in Vietnam and Thailand as part of a geographic diversification to hedge against future geopolitical risk.

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