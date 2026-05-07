Tech and Semiconductors Lead As Order Flows Expand Across Sectors

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Source: TradePulse
Market Overview
Observations from Current Flow Activity
Interpreting Flow and Momentum Signals
It is important to distinguish between capital inflows and short-term price performance, as flow activity and directional momentum do not always align.
Sector Positioning: Broad Participation Across Markets
The latest sector breakdown reflects diversified participation across several major market groups:
While semiconductor and technology-related equities continue to populate the inflow rankings, the inclusion of energy, retail, healthcare, cloud infrastructure, and enterprise software suggests broader institutional participation across multiple areas of the market.
Implications for Market Participants
From an analytical perspective, current flow trends suggest:
• Sustained activity within semiconductors, cybersecurity, and AI infrastructure-related equities
• Tactical positioning through leveraged semiconductor ETFs on both the bullish and bearish side
• Diversification into energy, retail, healthcare, and cloud infrastructure
• Institutional flow order flow is becoming more balanced across sectors rather than concentrated only in technology
When combined with earnings data, economic indicators, and technical analysis, flow data metrics can provide a more comprehensive understanding of market positioning.
Closing Perspective
This material is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Past performance and observed flows are not indicative of future results.
Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.
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Recent aggregate flow data reflects continued institutional participation across a broad range of sectors, with technology, semiconductors, cybersecurity, energy, retail, and software all represented within the current Top Inflows dataset. While order flow towards semiconductor-related equities remains strong, the latest flow rankings also show meaningful participation across defensive retail, cloud infrastructure, and sector ETFs, implying a more diversified allocation of capital rather than concentrated positioning in a single sector.
Within the current Top Flows rankings, Qualcomm Incorporated leads by TradePulse's flow score, supported by significant large deal order flow despite weaker short-term momentum flow. AppLovin Corporation and CrowdStrike Holdings also rank among the highest by flow score, reinforcing continued investor interest in software, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity-related equities. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund remains one of the strongest ETF-related flows, highlighting continued institutional engagement within the energy sector. Additional semiconductor and infrastructure exposure is represented through Fortinet, CoreWeave, and Tower Semiconductor
• Qualcomm Incorporated currently leads the group in aggregate flow score, accompanied by elevated institutional transaction activity despite weaker near-term momentum readings
• Software, AI, and cybersecurity remain active, led by AppLovin, CrowdStrike Holdings, Fortinet, and CoreWeave
• Semiconductor-related exposure continues to attract interest through Qualcomm, Tower Semiconductor, Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares
• Energy participation through the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, which continues to show positive institutional and retail interest
• Consumer and retail exposure is represented through Dollar Tree, while enterprise software and cloud infrastructure participation appears through DigitalOcean and Intuit
For example, QUALCOMM and AppLovin currently display some of the strongest aggregate flow scores and institutional transaction activity, yet both show negative momentum readings, which may suggest short-term hedging, or repositioning. Conversely, names such as CrowdStrike Holdings, Fortinet, and CoreWeave demonstrate positive momentum trends alongside strong institutional order flow activity, potentially reflecting directional strength. Since divergence often occurs during periods of sector rotation or short-term volatility, flow data should be interpreted as contextual insight, not a standalone signal.
• Semiconductors & Technology Hardware: QUALCOMM Incorporated, Tower Semiconductor, GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF, Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares
• Cybersecurity & Software: CrowdStrike Holdings, Fortinet, AppLovin Corporation
• Cloud Infrastructure & AI: CoreWeave, DigitalOcean Holdings
• Energy: Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund
• Consumer & Retail: Dollar Tree, Coupang
• Financial & Productivity Software: Intuit
• Healthcare & Life Sciences: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Centene Corporation
Current flow activity continues to highlight strong participation in semiconductors, cybersecurity, software, and AI-related infrastructure while also showing expanded interest across energy, retail, healthcare, and cloud services. At the same time, mixed momentum readings across several top-ranked names reinforce the importance of separating capital participation from short-term directional performance. Monitoring retail and institutional flows across these sectors can offer valuable insight into how market participants are positioning as market dynamics continue to evolve.