Trade Strategy For SPY, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, And TSLA

Good Morning Traders! Today's economic calendar brings another solid slate of data ahead of tomorrow's highly anticipated Non Farm Payrolls report. The morning kicked off with Productivity, Unit Labor Costs, and Jobless Claims, offering important insight into labor market strength, wage pressures, and inflation dynamics. Construction Spending follows at 10:00AM ET, while Natural Gas Inventories hit at 10:30AM ET.

Now, we will discuss SPY, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently trading around 734.50 as markets continue climbing into fresh highs ahead of tomorrow's highly anticipated NFP report. If buyers defend this level early, a move toward 739.50 may develop, followed by 744.50 if momentum builds through the session. Sustained strength above 749.50 would signal continued upside expansion driven by bullish positioning.

If SPY loses 734.50 with conviction, sellers may press into 729.50. A breakdown there could expose 724.50, and continued weakness may bring the 719.50 region into focus. Expect increased sensitivity to labor and inflation related data.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

AAPL is currently trading around 287.25 and continuing its strong upside momentum. If buyers defend this level, price may rotate toward 291.50, followed by 296.00 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 300.50 would indicate continued institutional demand.

If 287.25 breaks lower, sellers may test 283.25 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 279.25, and deeper weakness may bring the 275.25 region into focus.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

MSFT is currently trading around 417.25 and attempting to rebuild momentum after recent consolidation. If buyers defend this pivot, price may push toward 423.00, followed by 428.75 if momentum builds. A sustained move above 434.50 would signal renewed upside continuation.

If 417.25 fails to hold, sellers may press into 412.25. A deeper pullback could test 407.25, and continued weakness may bring the 402.25 region into play.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVDA is currently trading around 207.75 and maintaining strong structure above the key 200 level. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 214.00 may develop, followed by 220.25 if semiconductor momentum strengthens. Sustained trade above 226.50 would indicate strong upside expansion.

If 207.75 fails to hold, sellers may test 202.75 quickly. Continued downside could extend into 197.75, and deeper weakness may bring the 192.75 region into focus.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

GOOGL is currently trading around 402.75 and showing continued upside participation after recent strength. If buyers defend this pivot, price may rotate toward 409.25, followed by 415.75 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 422.25 would indicate continued breakout momentum.

If 402.75 fails to hold, sellers may guide price toward 396.75. A breakdown there could expose 390.75, and continued weakness may bring the 384.75 region into play.



Meta Platforms Inc (META)

META is currently trading around 612.50 and continuing to lag relative to some mega cap peers. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 619.50 may develop, followed by 626.50 if momentum rebuilds. Sustained strength above 633.50 would indicate stronger recovery participation.

If 612.50 breaks lower, sellers may guide price toward 605.50. A deeper pullback could test 598.50, and continued weakness may bring the 591.50 region into focus.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

TSLA is currently trading around 405.25 and reclaiming stronger upside momentum after recent consolidation. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 413.00 may develop, followed by 420.75 if speculative momentum builds. Sustained strength above 428.50 would indicate stronger upside participation.

If 405.25 fails to hold, sellers may test 398.25 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 391.25, and deeper weakness may bring the 384.25 region into play.

Final Word: Good luck and trade safely!

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.