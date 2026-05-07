The End Of Free AI: Agents Drive A New Cost Reality

AI's cost structure is changing as it shifts from a tool to an autonomous executor, with both businesses and other users increasingly paying for services

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But that assumption is now starting to break down.

In effect, this is no different from a direct price increase.

At a deeper level, this shift is rewriting the entire industry's dynamics. When computing costs become the key variable, competition is no longer defined solely by product features or user scale, but by who can secure computing power at lower cost and who can utilize model resources most efficiently. As a result, the industry's power structure is shifting, with value increasingly concentrated among providers of computing power and models.

At the same time, the logic for business expansion is also changing. In the past, scale helped dilute costs. But in the AI era, every call incurs a real expense. Under this structure, model developers and AI service providers bear the costs, agent operators convert them into revenue, and these costs are ultimately passed along to end users, creating a new layer of costs.

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