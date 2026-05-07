Asia's Probiotic Leader Seeks Hong Kong IPO

Wecare Probiotics ranked third globally and first in Asia by probiotic raw powder production volume in 2025, even as large amounts of its capacity lay idle last year

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Key Takeaways:

Wecare Probiotics has filed to list in Hong Kong, reporting its overseas sales have grown steadily to contribute 40.2% of revenue last year

The company has attracted a diverse group of investors, including industrial capital, state-backed funds and market-oriented investment institutions

Growing health consciousness among global consumers is providing a boost for probiotics, with China emerging as one of the world's largest markets. Behind such familiar products as yogurt and supplements are a platoon of upstream manufacturers focused on things like strain research and production, providing the industry with the latest raw materials.

Now, a member of that upstream mix is aiming to give investors a taste of its business as Wecare Probiotics Co. Ltd., based in the East China city of Suzhou, filed last week for a Hong Kong IPO. Second-tier underwriter Haitong International is acting as the listing's sole sponsor, indicating it's likely to be mid-sized, probably raising less than $100 million.

Founded in 2013, Wecare develops and sells probiotic strains, which are naturally occurring microorganisms like bacteria and yeast that assist in digestion and fighting some diseases. Probiotics are often created in the fermenting process, and are found in foods like yogurt, sauerkraut and aged cheeses.

Steady growth

Margin pressure

The company plans to use its IPO proceeds to expand its capacity at the Suzhou plant over the next three years, and to strengthen its R&D capabilities and expand its strain bank. It expects that upon completion of the expansion, its annual production capacity for probiotic raw powder will increase by an additional 600 tons.

Such a big expansion might leave some scratching their heads, since Wecare already has an annual production capacity of 700 tons of probiotic raw powder, and only used 65.6% of that last year – meaning one-third of the capacity remained idle. Underutilization is even more apparent in its probiotic formula operation, with only 1,158 tons produced last year despite 5,484 tons of capacity, translating to a utilization rate of just 21.1%.

While the company's expansion plan is ambitious, it also carries significant risks. If growth in the downstream dairy and dietary supplement markets falls short of expectations, or if its overseas expansion stalls, the addition of so much new capacity could be difficult to absorb.

Highly valued

No comparable probiotic raw material companies are currently listed in Hong Kong, though Shenzhen-listed Scitop Bio-tech (300858.SZ) has a relatively similar business model and trades at around 53 times earnings. Wecare's valuation after its latest financing and its 2025 profit give it an implied price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 61 times, significantly higher than Scitop's.

While the probiotic industry is currently in a high-growth phase, fueled by rising interest in gut health and immune regulation, Wecare's current valuation already seems to price in high growth expectations. Investors considering the stock should carefully assess whether the company's aggressive buildup of new capacity, commercialization efficiency, and future profitability can support and justify such a lofty valuation.

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.