Luxury E-commerce 'Gondolier' BMax Files For Hong Kong IPO

Backed by HSG, formerly Sequoia China, China's second largest provider of e-commerce services is raising cash for its fast-growing livestreaming business

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Key Takeaways:

BMax has filed to list in Hong Kong, seizing on its status as a first mover in developing livestreaming e-commerce services in the world's largest online retail market

The company's core business offering services in traditional e-commerce grew by just 10% between 2023 and 2025, compared to 64% growth for its livestreaming business

BMax is no run-of-the-mill e-commerce services provider, focused squarely on the mid- to luxury-end of the market. Its clients last year included 70% of the world's top 20 high-end fashion brands, earning it a reputation as a "gondolier" steering names like LVMH and Estée Lauder to online shoppers.

It ranks second nationally in terms of gross merchandise value (GMV) handled through its e-commerce services, with 39.7 billion yuan ($5.82 billion) in GMV last year, giving it 2.7% of the domestic market. Only Baozun (9991.HK, BZUN.US) was larger, with 5.3% of the market, according to third-party data in the company's prospectus.

Reliance on traditional e-commerce services

Traditional e-commerce services continue to make up the bulk of BMax's business, at about two-thirds of its revenue last year. By comparison, newer livestreaming services made up 21.9% of the total. But the latter grew 30% year-over-year in 2025, compared to just 12.6% growth for BMax's traditional e-commerce services business.

The slowdown in BMax's core business has taken a toll on its gross margin and profits. Its gross margin fell from 37.2% in 2023 to 33.4% last year, while profit fell by 18% from 250 million yuan to 204 million yuan over that time.

The good news is that BMax has emerged as the leader in the fast-growing market for livestreaming e-commerce services. In 2025, it had 4.6% of the Chinese market for "interest" based e-commerce, which refers to people who buy products sold over social media channels like Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, and RedNote, also known as Xiaohongshu.

Selling over social media, often via popular hosts and celebrities using livestreaming, has become all the rage in China these days, encroaching on traditional e-commerce buying from shops in online malls like Pinduoduo, JD.com and Tmall. Livestreaming services in China grew by 37.5% annually between 2021 and 2025, compared to 15% for traditional e-commerce services over that time, according to independent research in BMax's prospectus.

Livestreaming business is also taking a bigger slice of BMax's revenue pie, growing from 16.1% in 2023 to 21.9% last year, according to its IPO filing.

Livestreaming campus

BMax also has a competitive advantage in its model that has provided services over multiple channels from the beginning, unlike Baozun, which is closely tied to Alibaba and its massive Tmall platform, and the much smaller Weimob, which is deeply integrated with WeChat.

By comparison, BMax has provided services across multiple e-commerce platforms over its 15-year history, initially for brands selling their products over traditional e-commerce platforms like Tmall and JD.com, as well as official company websites and WeChat mini-programs. The company points out in its prospectus that it "strategically evolved into social media channels" to keep up with the latest trends in Chinese e-commerce.

BMax launched its proprietary multi-channel digital retail operating system, called Futail, in 2023. It connects data from all mainstream platforms, integrating management from supply chain to marketing. BMax also caters to the design needs of its premium customers, with its own design center, internal creative center and a livestreaming team of 208 in-house streamers.

BMax looks better than both of those due to its profitability and leading position in livestreaming e-commerce. Still, a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 5, which would top Weimob's 2.9 and Baozun's meager 0.11, would value BMax at just over $1 billion, which put it into the league of tech "unicorns."

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.