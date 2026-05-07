The Trillion-Dollar Mirage: Why RWAs Are Just A Database Migration

The crypto industry is currently obsessed with a trillion-dollar mirage. Headlines like “$10 trillion to Real-World Asset market” are more common nowadays. We have been told that the mass-adoption savior is the Real-World Asset narrative, the idea that bringing stocks, bonds, and real estate onto a blockchain will finally bridge the gap between the fringes of decentralized finance and the stability of global finance.
The central promise of these assets is liquidity and transparency, but if you look under the hood of most current protocols, you find a paper palace. When you buy a tokenized stock, you are not buying the actual stock. You are buying a legal promise issued by a special purpose vehicle that claims to hold the asset in a traditional brokerage account. The blockchain is merely a ledger recording who holds that promise.
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