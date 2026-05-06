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May 6, 2026 12:44 PM 6 min read

Is Semi Mania Leading To A 2000-Style Crash? US-Iran Proposal Lifts Market, Pressures Oil

Semiconductor Mania Grows

Note the following:

Magnificent Seven Money Flows

Most portfolios are now heavily concentrated in the Mag 7 stocks.  For this reason, it is important to pay attention to early money flows in the Mag 7 stocks on a daily basis. 

In the early trade, money flows are neutral in Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META).

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Oil

API crude inventories came at a draw of 8.1M barrels vs. consensus of a draw of 2.8M barrels.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is seeing buying.

What To Do Now

Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions and add tactical positions based on signals.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.

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