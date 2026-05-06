Gold Is Not Going Up Anytime Soon-Here's Why

Even though Gold is called a safe-haven asset, the current price outlook isn't good.

Three months ago, this precious metal was sitting at around $5,500. But right now, it's struggling to break $4,600, which is close to a 20% decline.

The outlook for a strong bounce in the near term is not as convincing as many assume due to the ongoing geopolitical tension.

The Middle East Trap

When Iran’s forces struck a US Navy frigate in the Strait of Hormuz last week, every instinct said buy gold because the main trigger that pushes gold to the upside is uncertainty, and war brings such.

However, that instinct misses what this particular war is actually doing to the global economy.

The Strait of Hormuz has been effectively shut for ten weeks, impeding the movement of crude oil. This caused energy prices to surge, and surging energy prices indicate that inflation is coming back harder and faster than central banks had hoped.

Now, that is the trap. People are only focused on the uncertainty around the tension. But since gold hates inflation because of higher interest rates, the possibility of further downward movement is in view.

The Fed Has Gold Pinned Down

A lot of gold bulls are hoping the Fed will step in with rate cuts soon, which would ease that pressure. Lower rates would make gold more attractive again. But that scenario looks unlikely in the near term.

Inflation is still not fully under control, and as long as that remains the case, the Fed has little room to cut rates aggressively. In fact, the bigger risk is that rates stay higher for longer than markets expect.

When rates are high or expected to stay high, money tends to move out of non-yielding assets like gold and into income-generating ones like bonds, and investors start asking a very simple question: "Why hold gold when I can earn a steady return elsewhere?"

That shift puts steady pressure on gold prices, even when there are reasons, like geopolitical tension, that would normally push gold higher.

Therefore, the support gold investors are waiting for is probably not coming this summer.

The Central Bank Wildcard

Here is the one genuine argument for gold bulls, and it deserves to be taken seriously.

Also, De-dollarization is real. Countries that no longer want 100% of their reserves sitting in US Treasuries are diversifying into gold. That trend does not reverse because the Fed holds rates for one more quarter.

This is the one force that could put a longer-term floor under gold well above $4,000.

The Honest Outlook

The truth is that Gold is not collapsing to zero. Long-term demand as an inflation hedge has not disappeared. So, no serious investor is calling for a crash.

However, don't expect a rally soon. Because for that to happen, a few things would need to line up at the same time. The Federal Reserve would have to shift toward cutting rates, and the conflict in the Middle East would need to cool off, with investor sentiment positive.

Right now, this does not look like something to bet on. A slower, uneven movement seems more realistic right now – not a big breakout, or a sharp drop.

With the Non-Farm Payrolls report coming out this Friday, a positive job growth rate reinforces the idea that the economy is still holding up, which gives the Fed less reason to cut rates. While a weak job growth rate opens the door slightly for rate cuts. But even then, it is unlikely to trigger an immediate surge in gold on its own.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.