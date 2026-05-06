Haun Ventures Raises $1B As Katie Haun Sees What Most Investors Are Missing

A billion dollars just moved into crypto, and the person behind it is not a gambler chasing the next hot coin.

Katie Haun is a former government prosecutor who once investigated crypto fraud for the US Justice Department. She later became a top executive at Andreessen Horowitz, one of the most respected investment firms in Silicon Valley.

In 2022, she left to start her own fund focused entirely on crypto and blockchain. This week, she raised another $1 billion.

If you've ever wondered whether crypto is just a speculative asset or something much bigger, this massive move deserves a closer look.

What Katie Haun Sees That Most Investors Are Missing

When the internet was being built in the 1990s, the people who made the most money long-term were not always the ones with the flashiest websites. They were often the ones who built the servers, the fibre cables, and the payment systems that every website needed to function.

Haun is making the same bet on crypto. She believes the financial system is being rebuilt on blockchain technology, and she wants to own the infrastructure that powers it.

Her track record proves this to be true:

A company called Bridge, which she backed, was bought by Stripe for over a billion dollars.

Neither of these was a crypto experiment. Each was a real business solving a real problem that's plagued traditional banking for years, while reshaping how money works globally.

Breaking Down the Investment Strategy: Three Key Areas

The new $1 billion is being split across three specific ideas. Here is what each one means in plain language.

Rebuilding Financial Plumbing

The systems that banks use to move money were built decades ago. They are slow, expensive, and closed on weekends. Crypto-based systems run 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and can move money anywhere in the world in seconds.

Haun is betting that companies building these new systems will eventually replace the old ones, or at least force them to compete.

Tokenization of Real Assets

Imagine being able to buy a fraction of a gold bar, a piece of commercial real estate, or a share in a private company – all from your phone, with no middleman, at any time of day. That is what tokenization makes possible. It puts real-world assets on a blockchain so they can be traded like stocks.

Haun believes this unlocks enormous amounts of wealth that are currently locked away and inaccessible to ordinary people.

AI agents that need money

This one sounds futuristic, but it is already happening. AI systems are being built that can act on your behalf by booking travel, managing schedules, and even making small purchases.

These AI agents need their own financial rails. They need to be able to send and receive money instantly, without human approval for every transaction. Blockchain is the only infrastructure that can support this at scale.

Haun is getting in early on the companies building it.

What This Means for Crypto and Web3

The focus isn't on Huan, but on how this affects the crypto and web3 ecosystem.

When someone with Haun’s track record raises a billion dollars in 2026, especially after everything the crypto market has been through, it tells you something. It reveals that serious, sophisticated money still believes in the long-term story.

Crypto has had a rough couple of years with a consistent drop in prices. Several high-profile projects collapsed, and regulators tightened their grip in several countries. A lot of ordinary investors lost money and also lost their confidence.

Amidst the hurdles, infrastructure was built as companies kept working endlessly to solve real problems, thereby attracting institutional money. This signals that the cleanup phase of crypto is winding down and the building phase is gradually accelerating.

How Everyday Investors Can Think About This

You do not need a million dollars to benefit from what Haun Ventures is doing. But you do need to understand the shift that is happening.

The old crypto playbook was buy a token, hope the price goes up, sell it. This made some people rich and destroyed many others.

Right now, that narrative is changing. Approach crypto with an investment mindset. Find the companies building essential infrastructure, look for real revenue, real users, and real utility, and invest in the companies that every crypto project needs to function.

Concretely, that means paying attention to publicly traded companies and assets that sit in the infrastructure layer of crypto. Look out for companies involved in digital asset custody, stablecoin payments, blockchain analytics, and real-world asset tokenization. These categories are attracting huge capital right now.

It also means being patient. The returns from infrastructure bets do not happen overnight. But they tend to be far more durable than the returns from speculative token plays.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.