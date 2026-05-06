Trade Strategy For SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, And TSLA

Good Morning Traders!

Fed speakers remain active throughout the day, including St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem at 9:30AM ET and Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee at 1:00PM ET. While the calendar is lighter overall, markets remain elevated near highs and could still react sharply to commentary or Treasury related developments. Expect a more technically driven session with traders continuing to monitor rates, liquidity, and positioning.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently trading around 731.50 as markets continue pressing into fresh highs despite a lighter economic calendar. If buyers defend this level early, a move toward 736.50 may develop, followed by 741.50 if momentum builds into the afternoon. Sustained strength above 746.50 would signal continued upside expansion fueled by strong market breadth and positioning.

If SPY loses 731.50 with conviction, sellers may press into 726.50. A breakdown there could expose 721.50, and continued weakness may bring the 716.50 region into focus. Expect more technically driven movement without major macro catalysts.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is currently trading around 693.50 and remains firmly in control as tech continues to lead. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 699.50 may develop, followed by 705.50 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 711.50 would indicate continued upside leadership in growth stocks.

If 693.50 fails to hold, sellers may drive price toward 688.50. A deeper breakdown could expose 683.50, and continued weakness may bring the 678.50 region into play. Watch semiconductors and mega caps closely.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

AAPL is currently trading around 282.75 and continuing to trend higher with strong momentum. If buyers defend this level, price may rotate toward 287.00, followed by 291.25 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 295.50 would indicate continued institutional demand.

If 282.75 breaks lower, sellers may test 278.75 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 274.75, and deeper weakness may bring the 270.75 region into focus.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

MSFT is currently trading around 412.00 and attempting to stabilize after recent weakness relative to peers. If buyers defend this pivot, price may push toward 417.50, followed by 423.00 if momentum builds. A sustained move above 428.50 would signal renewed upside continuation.

If 412.00 fails to hold, sellers may press into 407.00. A deeper pullback could test 402.00, and continued weakness may bring the 397.00 region into play.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVDA is currently trading around 201.50 and hovering just above the key 200 level. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 207.50 may develop, followed by 213.50 if semiconductor momentum strengthens. Sustained trade above 219.50 would indicate strong upside expansion.

If 201.50 fails to hold, sellers may test 196.50 quickly. Continued downside could extend into 191.50, and deeper weakness may bring the 186.50 region into focus.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

GOOGL is currently trading around 395.00 and showing impressive upside continuation. If buyers defend this pivot, price may rotate toward 401.50, followed by 408.00 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 414.50 would indicate continued upside participation.

If 395.00 fails to hold, sellers may guide price toward 389.00. A breakdown there could expose 383.00, and continued weakness may bring the 377.00 region into play.



Meta Platforms Inc (META)

META is currently trading around 609.00 and continuing to lag somewhat versus other mega caps. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 616.00 may develop, followed by 623.00 if momentum rebuilds. Sustained strength above 630.00 would indicate stronger recovery participation.

If 609.00 breaks lower, sellers may guide price toward 602.00. A deeper pullback could test 595.00, and continued weakness may bring the 588.00 region into focus.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

TSLA is currently trading around 392.25 and continuing to consolidate after recent volatility. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 400.00 may develop, followed by 407.75 if speculative momentum builds. Sustained strength above 415.50 would indicate stronger upside participation.

If 392.25 fails to hold, sellers may test 385.25 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 378.25, and deeper weakness may bring the 371.25 region into play.

Final Word: Good luck and trade safely!

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.